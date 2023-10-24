Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album Details Revealed

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi reveals the track listing for his first-ever holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. Produced by Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, the 12-track project is available for pre-save/pre-add here and arrives officially this Friday, Oct. 27. Also this week, Pardi is set to become the first-ever California native inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. His lifelong dream to come true Opry induction takes place tomorrow, Oct. 24.

Pardi's Opry induction and performance airs Nov. 18 as a Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry's television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The Opry show can also be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, and the show's flagship radio home, WSM Radio.

Following his induction, Pardi will kick off the holiday season performing live at Nashville's favorite holiday tradition, Opry Country Christmas, on Nov. 26, as his first major activity as an Opry member. Tickets for Opry Country Christmas are on-sale now at opry.com. The celebration then continues with Pardi's previously announced winter holiday show at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY, on Dec. 16. Tickets are available now at JonPardi.com.

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Track Listing:

1. Beer For Santa

2. 400 Horsepower Sleigh

3. All I Want For Christmas Is You

4. Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

5. Merry Christmas From The Keys

6. Please Come Home For Christmas

7. Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy

8. I've Been Bad, Santa (And Pillbox Patti)

9. Reindeer

10. Swing On Down To Texas

11. Winter Wonderland

12. A Long December

