Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album Details Revealed

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi reveals the track listing for his first-ever holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. Produced by Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore, the 12-track project is available for pre-save/pre-add here and arrives officially this Friday, Oct. 27. Also this week, Pardi is set to become the first-ever California native inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. His lifelong dream to come true Opry induction takes place tomorrow, Oct. 24.
Pardi's Opry induction and performance airs Nov. 18 as a Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry's television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube. The Opry show can also be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, and the show's flagship radio home, WSM Radio.
Following his induction, Pardi will kick off the holiday season performing live at Nashville's favorite holiday tradition, Opry Country Christmas, on Nov. 26, as his first major activity as an Opry member. Tickets for Opry Country Christmas are on-sale now at opry.com. The celebration then continues with Pardi's previously announced winter holiday show at the Beacon Theatre in New York, NY, on Dec. 16. Tickets are available now at JonPardi.com.
Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Track Listing:
1. Beer For Santa
2. 400 Horsepower Sleigh
3. All I Want For Christmas Is You
4. Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow
5. Merry Christmas From The Keys
6. Please Come Home For Christmas
7. Santa Looked A Lot Like Daddy
8. I've Been Bad, Santa (And Pillbox Patti)
9. Reindeer
10. Swing On Down To Texas
11. Winter Wonderland
12. A Long December
Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'
Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album and Holiday Show Announced
Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1
Jon Pardi Announces Mr. Saturday Night World Tour
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg- Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'- more
The Last Beatles Song Coming Next Week- The Rolling Stones And Lady Gaga Release 'Sweet Sounds of Heaven' Live Video- more
5 Star: The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
More Halloween Nuggets: Haunted Underground Classics
KK's Priest - The Sinner Rides Again
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Rock Chicago
Iron Maiden Announce 2024 North American The Future Past Tour Leg
Duran Duran Recruit Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis For 'Psycho Killer'
Motley Crue Shout At The Devil For 40th Anniversary
Robin Trower and Sari Schorr Go 'The Distance' As New Album Arrives
Mark Tremonti Gets Animated For 'Christmas Morning' Video
Queen Deliver 'A Kind Of Magic' For The Greatest Live
The Gaslight Anthem Deliver History Books With Halloween Themed 'Spider Bites' Video
In This Moment 'Damaged' With Spencer Charnas of Ice Nine Kills