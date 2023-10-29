Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Arrives

(UMG Nashville) Multi-Platinum singer/songwriter/producer Jon Pardi today releases his first-ever holiday album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi. Produced by the award-winning team-Pardi, Bart Butler and Ryan Gore--the 12-track project brings Pardi's style to classics including "Please Come Home for Christmas" and "All I Want for Christmas is You," some surprises like "Swing on Down to Texas," "A Long December," and "I've Been Bad, Santa" with Pillbox Patti plus, Pardi introduces original tunes "Beer for Santa," "400 Horsepower Sleigh," "Merry Christmas from the Keys," and more. Stream it here.

Last week, Pardi became a member of the Grand Ole Opry, surprised by the legendary Opry member Garth Brooks for the emotional induction. Pardi, the first California native inducted into the world-famous Opry family, received his invitation back in April while headlining California's Stagecoach festival. With a playful interruption on stage by his friend and Emmy Award-winning restauranteur Guy Fieri, Pardi was directed to a video on the big screen where Opry member and Country Music Hall of Famer Alan Jackson appeared with the official Opry ask to the country star. Click HERE to watch the invitation from April. Pardi's Opry induction and performance airs Nov. 18 as a Saturday night Opry Live on the Opry's television broadcast home, Circle Network, Circle All Access Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. The Opry show will be heard on opry.com and wsmonline.com, SiriusXM Willie's Roadhouse, and the show's flagship radio home, WSM Radio.

Pardi kicks off the holiday season performing live at Nashville's favorite holiday tradition, Opry Country Christmas, on Nov. 26, as his first major activity as an Opry member. Tickets for Opry Country Christmas are on-sale now at opry.com. The celebration continues with Pardi's holiday show at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on Dec. 16.

Related Stories

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album Details Revealed

Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'

Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi Album and Holiday Show Announced

Jon Pardi Takes 'Your Heart Or Mine' To No. 1

News > Jon Pardi