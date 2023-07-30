.

Karissa Ella Premieres 'I Hope Heaven's Like' Video

07-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Karissa Ella News Video still July 30, 2023
Video still

(117) Rising country music artist, Karissa Ella, is captivating audiences with the release of her new official music video for the single "I Hope Heaven's Like."

The video, directed by Quinton Cook, offers awe-inspiring landscapes and visuals, perfectly complementing the heartfelt lyrics and soulful melody of the song. Featuring Karissa's grandmother at the beginning, the video takes viewers on an evocative journey through themes of loss, love and nostalgia. The narrative unfolds with a captivating storyline that leaves audiences reflecting on the profound connections we forge in our lives.

"In my video, we relive all the good memories my grandpa and grandma had in our hometown. To me, there is something special about the place where it all started. This video is dreamy, nostalgic and a great reflection of the song. I hope viewers love it as much as I do," Karissa said.

"I Hope Heaven's Like" was a single recently released on Karissa's June EP, It's Personal. Produced by Casey Wood (Randy Travis, Reba McEntire, Charlie Daniels), It's Personal features all of Ella's latest releases, including "White Dress Worthy" - the heartfelt collaboration she crafted alongside her mother, Lori Haasz, that was featured on PEOPLE.com - as well as "Hometown Bar," which garnered a world premiere on CMT Music, and the good-time anthem, "Well Tequila."

She was recently selected as PickleJar and Cumulus Media's first-ever Spotlight Artist on their new syndicated overnight show "PickleJar Up All Night," which is currently playing "I Hope Heavens Like," across Cumulus Media Country stations in 47 U.S. markets. The support from Cumulus elevated Ella's song to #89 on Country Radio.

Related Stories
Karissa Ella Premieres 'I Hope Heaven's Like' Video

Karissa Ella Selected As Spotlight Artist For New Syndicated Cumulus Radio Show PickleJar Up All Night

Karissa Ella Shares 'White Dress Worthy' Video

Karissa Ella 'White Dress Worthy' With New Single

Karissa Ella Delivers New Single 'Well Tequila'

More Karissa Ella News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more

Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour- The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

Latest News

Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show

Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album

Queen Tribute Little Richard On The Greatest Live

Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video

Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour

New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts

Van Zant Explains Decision To Continue Lynyrd Skynyrd Following Gary Rossington's Death

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Coming To Movie Theaters