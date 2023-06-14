Karissa Ella Selected As Spotlight Artist For New Syndicated Cumulus Radio Show PickleJar Up All Night

PickleJar's Patrick Thomas with Karissa Ella

(117) Shortly after launching their new partnership with the syndicated live overnight show, "PickleJar Up All Night," Cumulus and PickleJar have announced independent country artist Karissa Ella as their debut Spotlight Artist.

The show will play her forthcoming single "I Hope Heaven's Like" alongside interview segments over the coming months, an achievement that is rare for an artist who isn't signed to a major record label - a testament to what the new show is setting out to accomplish. The Ohio native recently announced that her EP, It's Personal, will be released on June 23.

Hosted by Patrick Thomas, formerly of the "Big D and Bubba Show," "PickleJar Up All Night" airs across Cumulus Media Country stations in 47 U.S. markets. The program features emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. The show airs live from Cumulus Media's WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00 am ET.

Check out her surprised reaction to hearing the news from Thomas on-air in the Nashville WKDF studio here.

