Karissa Ella Selected As Spotlight Artist For New Syndicated Cumulus Radio Show PickleJar Up All Night

(117) Shortly after launching their new partnership with the syndicated live overnight show, "PickleJar Up All Night," Cumulus and PickleJar have announced independent country artist Karissa Ella as their debut Spotlight Artist.
The show will play her forthcoming single "I Hope Heaven's Like" alongside interview segments over the coming months, an achievement that is rare for an artist who isn't signed to a major record label - a testament to what the new show is setting out to accomplish. The Ohio native recently announced that her EP, It's Personal, will be released on June 23.
Hosted by Patrick Thomas, formerly of the "Big D and Bubba Show," "PickleJar Up All Night" airs across Cumulus Media Country stations in 47 U.S. markets. The program features emerging Country artists, top-charting Country music and the biggest stories in entertainment news, with exclusive artist interviews and features. The show airs live from Cumulus Media's WKDF-FM studios in Nashville seven nights a week from Midnight-5:00 am ET.
Check out her surprised reaction to hearing the news from Thomas on-air in the Nashville WKDF studio here.
Karissa Ella Shares 'White Dress Worthy' Video
Karissa Ella 'White Dress Worthy' With New Single
Karissa Ella Delivers New Single 'Well Tequila'
Duff McKagan Shares First Song From New Album Lighthouse- My Sleeping Karma's Steffen Weigand Has Died- Metallica- more
Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic- Nickelback Kick Off Expanded North American Tour- more
Lee Greenwood Announces All Time Hits & American Anthems- Chris Janson Celebrates 'The Outlaw Side of Me' at the Grand Ole Opry- more
The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts - Mindsets
Sites and Sounds: Music Festivals Set to Rock St. Louis All Summer
Iron Maiden Share Pre-Show Video From Poland
Metallica Share Video Of Master Of Puppets Classic From Download Festival
Def Leppard Share Video Update From European Leg Of World Tour
Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Brutality Tour
Andrew McMahon To Livestream Career-Spanning Performance
Queens of the Stone Age Release 'Carnavoyeur' Video
Des Rocs Announces New Album With New Song 'Nowhere Kid'
Evile Deliver 'Reap What You Sow' Lyric Video