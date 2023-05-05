Karissa Ella 'White Dress Worthy' With New Single

(117) Singer/songwriter Karissa Ella continues her upward trajectory while solidifying her status as one of country music's most promising up-and-coming artists with her latest single, "White Dress Worthy," available everywhere now.

In tandem with the single release, Ella also announced that her new EP, It's Personal, will be released on June 23. In "White Dress Worthy" - which she penned with her mother, Lori Haasz - Ella reflects on both the excitement and inherent pressure that inevitably comes with the stage of life she's currently navigating, one in which many of her peers are getting married, starting families and buying homes.

"White Dress Worthy" serves as a gentle bit of advice to not give into that pressure by rushing into things or settling for anything less than someone who makes you feel like you're on top of the world.

