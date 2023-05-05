.

Karissa Ella 'White Dress Worthy' With New Single

05-05-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Karissa Ella Single art
Single art

(117) Singer/songwriter Karissa Ella continues her upward trajectory while solidifying her status as one of country music's most promising up-and-coming artists with her latest single, "White Dress Worthy," available everywhere now.

In tandem with the single release, Ella also announced that her new EP, It's Personal, will be released on June 23. In "White Dress Worthy" - which she penned with her mother, Lori Haasz - Ella reflects on both the excitement and inherent pressure that inevitably comes with the stage of life she's currently navigating, one in which many of her peers are getting married, starting families and buying homes.

"White Dress Worthy" serves as a gentle bit of advice to not give into that pressure by rushing into things or settling for anything less than someone who makes you feel like you're on top of the world.

Related Stories
Karissa Ella 'White Dress Worthy' With New Single

Karissa Ella Delivers New Single 'Well Tequila'

More Karissa Ella News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Extreme Cancel Festival Appearance Due To Injury- Def Leppard Orchestra Video For 'Hysteria'- Smashing Pumpkins- Depeche Mode- more

Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more

Day In Country

Luke Bryan Releases New Song 'But I Got A Beer In My Hand'- Tyler Hubbard Releases Six-Song Amazon EP- Carrie Underwood- more

Day In Pop

Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers' Fastest Song to Reach 1 Billion Streams- Ed Sheeran Visual Album Premiere- Big Time Rush Move Album Release Up- more

advertisement
Reviews

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival

MorleyView Lee Small

Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Latest News

Extreme Cancel M3 Rock Festival Appearance Due To Injury

Ghost Win Swedish Grammis Award For 'Impera'

Bruce Springsteen Streams 'Badlands' Lyric Video

Peter Gabriel Marks Full Moon With 'Four Kinds Of Horses'

Midtown 'Pump It Up' With Elvis Costello Cover

Duran Duran FUTURE PAST Radio Launched On SiriusXM

Queen Rock Vintage 'Under Pressure' Performances On The Greatest Live

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Bring Me Back Home Again' Video