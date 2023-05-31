Karissa Ella Shares 'White Dress Worthy' Video

(117) Singer/songwriter Karissa Ella has released the official music video for her latest single, "White Dress Worthy," the poignant song she wrote with her mother that will be included on Ella's upcoming EP, It's Personal.

Ella's affection for where she comes from has always been a central theme in her songwriting and she taps into her rural Ohio roots in the new video. It features Ella fittingly adorned in a white dress and accompanied by a pianist and violinist in an open field on a picture-perfect day, a rustic and idyllic setting that pairs beautifully with the song's motherly advice to never settle for anything less than what you deserve and someone who makes you feel like you're on top of the world.

"Writing with my talented mom is always a special experience but on this one, it really allowed me to approach the song's message from a mother's point of view," says Ella. "With wedding season fast approaching, the song is a reminder that it's totally okay to wait for the right one and make sure your partner truly is white dress worthy before you say 'I do'."

It's Personal will be released on June 23 and true to its name, the EP will showcase Ella's infectious hooks and gorgeous vocals on material that is deeply personal to her, with songs about her hometown, personal relationships and more that promise to give listeners a deeper understanding of who she is as an individual.

The songstress is gearing up for a busy CMA Fest week with a performance with Song Suffragettes at the Listening Room Cafe on Monday night, a performance at the Spotlight Stage in Music City Center on Friday and she will be hosting radio remotes with PickleJar throughout the week. For more information and to stay up to date with Karissa, please visit karissaella.com

Karissa Ella Upcoming Tour Dates:

June 5 - Nashville, Tenn. - Song Suffragettes

June 9 - Nashville, Tenn. - CMA Fest

June 23 - Jackson, Ohio - Nash Family Jackson Amphitheater

July 29 - Canal Fulton, Ohio - Canal Fulton Fair

Related Stories

Karissa Ella 'White Dress Worthy' With New Single

Karissa Ella Delivers New Single 'Well Tequila'

More Karissa Ella News