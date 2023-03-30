American Authors Will Rock TODAY with Hoda & Jenna

(Big Picture Media) American Authors are ready to start the day, The alternative rock band will be bringing their song "Best Night Of My Life", the title track from their new album, to TODAY with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, April 3rd. Tune in for a special performance!

In February American Authors released their fourth studio album Best Night Of My Life, a collection of tracks that showcases their proclivity for sunny melodies and boundless positivity. The album features hit singles "We Happy" and "Blind For Love", which the band showcased on Good Morning America and GMA3, respectively, earlier this month.

Following the release of Best Night Of My Life, American Authors brought their new tunes around the country on the "Best Night Of My Life Tour". The month-long run featured support from Billy Raffoul and included stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more.

