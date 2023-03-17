American Authors To Rock Good Morning America

(Big Picture Media) Alt-rockers American Authors is set to shake things up on Good Morning America, next Tuesday, March 21st. The band will be bringing their upbeat energy to the morning show with a special live performance of their single "Blind For Love". Afterwards, stick around to see them perform "We Happy" with GMA3.
The songs come from American Authors' latest album, Best Night Of My Life, which was released in early February. Best Night Of My Life marks the band's 4th studio album, and serves as a follow-up to their 2014 smash hit "Best Day Of My Life".
"We've been fortunate enough to play Good Morning America for almost 10 years now, so saying we're excited to perform songs off our new album is an understatement," shares front man Zac Barnett. "Plus, my mom has a huge crush on Michael Strahan so she'll be extra happy."
American Authors recently brought their new tunes around the country on the "Best Night Of My Life Tour", featuring support from Billy Raffoul. The month-long tour featured stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more.
American Authors Get Animated For 'Christmas Karaoke'
American Authors Create 'Blind For Love' Video With iPhone App
American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Injured In Alleged Assault- David Lee Roth Revisits Retirement Status On The Roth Show- more
Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III- Maneskin World Tour- Louder Than Life Lineup- - Axl Rose Rocks With Carrie Underwood- more
Guns N' Roses, Tool, AX7 and Korn Lead Aftershock Lineup- Avenged Sevenfold Nobody Video- Metallica- Puscifer- more
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
Matchbox Twenty Share First New Song In Over A Decade
All Time Low Livestreaming 'Tell Me I'm Alive' Release Show Tonight
Holy Roller Baby Cover Edwyn Collins' 'A Girl Like You'
The War and Treaty Talk Lover's Game With Dave Cobb On Apple Music
Jeff Larson Shares Song-By-Song For Tim Hardin Tribute EP
The Chemical Brothers Share New Single 'No Reason'
Marcus Mumford and Maren Morris Reimagine 'Look At Us Now Honeycomb'
The Flaming Lips Release 'Fight Test' and 'Ego Tripping At The Gates Of Hell' on Limited Edition Vinyl