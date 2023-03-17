American Authors To Rock Good Morning America

(Big Picture Media) Alt-rockers American Authors is set to shake things up on Good Morning America, next Tuesday, March 21st. The band will be bringing their upbeat energy to the morning show with a special live performance of their single "Blind For Love". Afterwards, stick around to see them perform "We Happy" with GMA3.



The songs come from American Authors' latest album, Best Night Of My Life, which was released in early February. Best Night Of My Life marks the band's 4th studio album, and serves as a follow-up to their 2014 smash hit "Best Day Of My Life".

"We've been fortunate enough to play Good Morning America for almost 10 years now, so saying we're excited to perform songs off our new album is an understatement," shares front man Zac Barnett. "Plus, my mom has a huge crush on Michael Strahan so she'll be extra happy."

American Authors recently brought their new tunes around the country on the "Best Night Of My Life Tour", featuring support from Billy Raffoul. The month-long tour featured stops in Philadelphia, New York City, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and more.

