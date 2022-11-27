.

American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'

November 27, 2022

Alternative rockers American Authors have shared another new Christmas song called "Sleigh Ride", which is the follow-up to their previously released "Christmas Karaoke".

Frontman Zac Barnett had this to say about the new track, "'Sleigh Ride' is one of those wild musical rollercoasters that disguises itself as a simple little Christmas song.

"We knew it'd be a fun challenge for American Authors with all of the key changes and crazy rhythms." Stream the song below:

