American Authors Create 'Blind For Love' Video With iPhone App

Keavin Wiggins | December 04, 2022

Alt-rockers American Authors have released a music video for their song "Blind For Love", which was shot by drummer Matt Sanchez and Bianca Magik, edited entirely using the Splice app.

Sanchez explained, "The 'Blind For Move' music video is a montage in real time of our experience together on the road this fall, rediscovering our roots.

"Music was always our first love and we couldn't think of a better way to show that. I used a Nikon Z FC series camera, and edited it all on the Splice App on my iPhone."

The video follows the band's recently release of two holiday tracks, "Christmas Karaoke" and "Sleigh Ride". Watch the video below:

