Alternative rockers American Authors have premiered an animated lyric video for "Christmas Karaoke," the follow-up to their previous festive rendition of "Sleigh Ride".
Frontman Zac Barnett had this to say about the song, "'Christmas Karaoke' is probably the best Christmas song to come out since Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas', and what better way to celebrate our new holiday anthem than with a silly animated lyric video! Feel free to keep it on repeat while your crazy uncle drinks too much hot buttered rum this holiday season."
The new video follows the band's performance of "Christmas Karaoke" on Live with Kelly And Ryan, which saw them rock the track decked out in Christmas sweaters. Watch the video below:
American Authors Create 'Blind For Love' Video With iPhone App
American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'
American Authors Music and Merch
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency- Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Addresses 'Back In Black' Rumor- The Specials Frontman Terry Hall Dead At 63- Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'- more
Greta Van Fleet Wrapping Up New Album- Metallica's Live Debut 'Lux AEterna'- Dave Grohl Tribute To Taylor Hawkins With Billie Eilish- Eagles- more
Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital Following Medical Emergency- Maneskin Recruit Tom Morello For Next Single Gossip- more
Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 2
Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers
Holiday Gift Guide: More Great Gifts For 2022
Caught In The Act: Q101 Pop Up with The Struts
Sharon Osbourne Home and Doing Great Following Medical Emergency
Iron Maiden Star Battled Cancer In 2020
Weezer Release Final EP In SZNZ Series
Life Of Agony And Sick Of It All Plot 30 Sick Years Of Agony Tour
American Authors Get Animated For 'Christmas Karaoke'
Enslaved Release 'Caravans to the Outer Worlds' Video
Singled Out: Sygnal To Noise's Let Me In
Wolfgang Slammed Reelz TV Autopsy Special About Eddie Van Halen (2022 In Review)