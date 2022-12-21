American Authors Get Animated For 'Christmas Karaoke'

Video still

Alternative rockers American Authors have premiered an animated lyric video for "Christmas Karaoke," the follow-up to their previous festive rendition of "Sleigh Ride".

Frontman Zac Barnett had this to say about the song, "'Christmas Karaoke' is probably the best Christmas song to come out since Mariah Carey's 'All I Want For Christmas', and what better way to celebrate our new holiday anthem than with a silly animated lyric video! Feel free to keep it on repeat while your crazy uncle drinks too much hot buttered rum this holiday season."

The new video follows the band's performance of "Christmas Karaoke" on Live with Kelly And Ryan, which saw them rock the track decked out in Christmas sweaters. Watch the video below:

Related Stories

American Authors Create 'Blind For Love' Video With iPhone App

American Authors Take Fans On A 'Sleigh Ride'

American Authors Music and Merch

News > American Authors