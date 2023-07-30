Andy Pursell Delivers 'Me Myself & The Tide'

(Music City Media) Florida-based singer-songwriter and indie country recording artist Andy Pursell (Southern Dreams Entertainment) celebrates the release of his new single "Me Myself & The Tide."
Written by Victoria Banks, Joe Hanson and Judy Klass, and produced by Mark Dreyer, the track is the second in Pursell's 2023 waterfall series of releases.
Recorded at Studio 23 Lakeside Recording in Nashville, the track features instrumental performances by award-winning, A-list musicians, including four-time ACM "Steel Guitarist of the Year," Mike Johnson (Jason Aldean/Carrie Underwood/Jon Pardi/George Strait/Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard), Kevin Grantt (Willie Nelson/Merle Haggard/Colt Ford/Josh Turner) and Mike Rojas (George Strait/Tim McGraw/Brett Eldredge). The pedal steel opener sets the mood for the easy-does-it Caribbean vibe and storyline. Appropriately dressed with "hey-ohs," the beachy tune is a sunset postcard of solo seclusion where the beach and the breeze chase the blues away, and heartache is swept out with the tide.
"'Me Myself & The Tide' is a break-up song, with a first-class, one-way ticket to 'goodbye'," said Andy Pursell. "The instrumentation and groove paint the ambiance of sand between your toes, swaying palm trees, ocean sunsets, and a long, tall cool one where you can let the heartbreak go."
I WANT TO BE WHERE THE HORIZON IS WIDE
WHAT CAN I SAY OH, IT'S HARD TO FEEL LOW WHEN THE SUN IS SO HIGH
SALT ON THE RIM
SALT ON THE BREEZE
BUT THERE AIN'T NO SALT RUNNING DOWN ON MY CHEEKS
FROM A GOODBYE
TAKING MY TIME
TWISTING A LIME
JUST ME MYSELF AND THE TIDE
The new track follows the success and momentum of Pursell's recent single "Right Amount Of Wrong'' released in March (AT COUNTRY RADIO NOW). Andy has embarked on a radio tour in support of the single (including station visits in his home state of Florida, traveling to Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky and Missouri). The corresponding "Right Amount Of Wrong'' music video, produced by Jered Allen/Crazy Horse Productions and shot at various locations in Pursell's hometown of Arcadia, FL, premiered on Country Rebel.
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more
Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more
Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour- The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada
Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest
Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery
Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show
Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album
Queen Tribute Little Richard On The Greatest Live
Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video
Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour
New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts
Van Zant Explains Decision To Continue Lynyrd Skynyrd Following Gary Rossington's Death
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Coming To Movie Theaters