Brett Young Premieres 'Dance With You' Video

Cover art

(fcc) Multi-PLATINUM Country star Brett Young's highly-anticipated fourth studio album, Across The Sheets, is out now via BMLG Records. The eight-song project is Young's most adventurous project thematically and lyrically to date, drawing inspiration from "the person you want to share everything with, the one you lay your head down with every night" and his latest season in life.

Today at 12pm ET, Young will host a YouTube Premiere and Afterparty for his new music video for his current single, "Dance With You," where he will answer questions from fans and share behind the scenes footage. The heartwarming video features Brett and the inspiration for the romantic track, his wife Taylor (along with their adorable daughters) and was filmed in Palm Springs, just down the road from where he and Taylor got married. Currently at Country radio, the song earned Young his biggest week one streaming numbers to date and has garnered more than 40 million streams since, contributing his to more than 8.4 billion career streams.

Young kicked off celebrations for his album release earlier this week with a live performance of "Dance With You" live on NBC's TODAY. Today, 'Across The Sheets: Live From Nashville' will premiere on SiriusXM's The Highway as well as an exclusive interview and performance at 12pmET from the Audacy Album Listening Party with Brett Young held earlier this week. On August 10, Young will perform at a special iHeartCountry Album Release Party at the iHeart Theater in Los Angeles.

Young is currently on the road with Sam Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts Tour and tickets are currently on sale for his next headlining DANCE WITH YOU Tour, which kicks off September 14 in Pennsylvania with special guests Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

