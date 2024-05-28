Brett Young Expands 2024 North American Tour

(fcc) Country artist Brett Young has announced 16 additional shows on his 2024 North America tour. The tour now includes stops in Verona, NY, Toronto, ON; Oklahoma City, OK; Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Charleston, SC and more before wrapping up in Durham, NC at DPAC Durham on October 26.

Diamond-selling and ACM Award winner Young's fourth studio album, Across The Sheets, featuring his hit single, "Dance With You," is out now. His recent headlining tours include 2023's DANCE WITH YOU Tour and his successful 5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1 tour.

He was out with Sam Hunt on Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts Tour last summer and recently rejoined him for the Outskirts Tour 2024. He just completed a run of sold-out shows across the UK and Europe, finishing the 13-date tour in Belfast after headlining Highways Festival at iconic venue The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 18.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Brett Young fan club presale beginning on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 10 am local time at brettyoungmusic.com.

TOUR DATES:

New dates added in bold

Fri June 14 - Modesto, CA - The Fruit Yard

Sat June 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Country Summer Music Festival

Sun June 16 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort

Thu June 27 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

Thu July 4 - Baytown, TX - City of Baytown July 3rd & 4th Celebration

Fri July 5 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort

Thu July 11 - Morton, MN - Jackpot Junction

Fri July 12 - Columbia, MO - Central Bank Downtown Live

Sat July 13 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheater

Thu July 18 - Buffalo, NY - Terminal B Outer Harbor

Fri July 19 - Orilla, ON - Casino Rama Resort

Sat July 20 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Music Festival

Fri July 26 - Charlotte, NC - Carowinds Summer Music Festival

July 27 - Maumee, OH - Northwest Ohio Rib-Off

Fri Aug 2 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre

Sat Aug 3 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino

Sun Aug 4 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 10 - West Chester Township, OH - Voices of America Country Music Festival

Mon Aug 12 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair

Fri Aug 16 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

Sat Aug 17 - Montreal, QC - Lasso Festival

Fri Aug. 23 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live!

Sat Aug 24 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Track

Fri Sep 6 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone

Sat Sep 7 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch

Thu Sep 12 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Fri Sep 13 - Arlington, TX - Texas Live!

Sat Sep 14 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater

Thu Sep 26 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live

Fri Sep 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Sat Sep 28 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino - Grand Event Center

Thu Oct 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

Fri Oct 11 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

Sat Oct 12 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Thu Oct 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

Fri Oct 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Sat Oct 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Thu Oct 24 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

Fri Oct 25 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

Sat Oct 26 - Durham, NC - DPAC Durham

Related Stories

Brett Young Receives Diamond Award For 'In Case You Didn't Know'

Brett Young Announces 2024 UK AND European Concert Dates

Brett Young Premieres 'Dance With You' Video

Brett Young Streams New Song 'Let Go Too Soon'

News > Brett Young