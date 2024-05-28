Brett Young Expands 2024 North American Tour

(fcc) Country artist Brett Young has announced 16 additional shows on his 2024 North America tour. The tour now includes stops in Verona, NY, Toronto, ON; Oklahoma City, OK; Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Charleston, SC and more before wrapping up in Durham, NC at DPAC Durham on October 26.
Diamond-selling and ACM Award winner Young's fourth studio album, Across The Sheets, featuring his hit single, "Dance With You," is out now. His recent headlining tours include 2023's DANCE WITH YOU Tour and his successful 5, TOUR, 3, 2, 1 tour.
He was out with Sam Hunt on Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts Tour last summer and recently rejoined him for the Outskirts Tour 2024. He just completed a run of sold-out shows across the UK and Europe, finishing the 13-date tour in Belfast after headlining Highways Festival at iconic venue The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 18.
TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Brett Young fan club presale beginning on Wednesday, May 29. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, May 31 at 10 am local time at brettyoungmusic.com.
TOUR DATES:
New dates added in bold
Fri June 14 - Modesto, CA - The Fruit Yard
Sat June 15 - Santa Rosa, CA - Country Summer Music Festival
Sun June 16 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort
Thu June 27 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park
Thu July 4 - Baytown, TX - City of Baytown July 3rd & 4th Celebration
Fri July 5 - Durant, OK - Choctaw Casino & Resort
Thu July 11 - Morton, MN - Jackpot Junction
Fri July 12 - Columbia, MO - Central Bank Downtown Live
Sat July 13 - Lampe, MO - Black Oak Amphitheater
Thu July 18 - Buffalo, NY - Terminal B Outer Harbor
Fri July 19 - Orilla, ON - Casino Rama Resort
Sat July 20 - Sarnia, ON - Revelree Music Festival
Fri July 26 - Charlotte, NC - Carowinds Summer Music Festival
July 27 - Maumee, OH - Northwest Ohio Rib-Off
Fri Aug 2 - Las Vegas, NV - Resorts World Theatre
Sat Aug 3 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino
Sun Aug 4 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 10 - West Chester Township, OH - Voices of America Country Music Festival
Mon Aug 12 - Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair
Fri Aug 16 - Hampton, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Sat Aug 17 - Montreal, QC - Lasso Festival
Fri Aug. 23 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live!
Sat Aug 24 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Track
Fri Sep 6 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone
Sat Sep 7 - Webster, MA - Indian Ranch
Thu Sep 12 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Fri Sep 13 - Arlington, TX - Texas Live!
Sat Sep 14 - Austin, TX - ACL Live - Moody Theater
Thu Sep 26 - Fayetteville, AR - JJ's Live
Fri Sep 27 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Sat Sep 28 - Lake Charles, LA - Golden Nugget Lake Charles Hotel & Casino - Grand Event Center
Thu Oct 10 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17
Fri Oct 11 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage
Sat Oct 12 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
Thu Oct 17 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
Fri Oct 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Sat Oct 19 - Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre
Thu Oct 24 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Fri Oct 25 - Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery
Sat Oct 26 - Durham, NC - DPAC Durham
