Brett Young Unplugs For 'Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition)'

(fcc) DIAMOND-selling and ACM Award winning country star Brett Young has released a new acoustic version of his fourth studio album, Across The Sheets (Barefoot Edition), out now via Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment. The album features acoustic versions of all eight previously-released songs, including his smash hit "Dance With You," which earned Young his biggest week one streaming numbers to date last year and has garnered more than 209 million streams since, contributing his to more than 9.6 billion career streams.

Young says, "Ever since Gavin DeGraw released 'Stripped,' I've been a big fan of acoustic re-releases of albums. It's my favorite way to highlight the storytelling that country music was built on."

Brett recently completed a run of electric sold out shows across the UK and Europe, finishing the 13-date tour in Belfast after headlining Highways Festival at The Royal Albert Hall in London on May 18. This week, he announced 16 additional shows on his 2024 North America tour.

The Recording Industry Association of America® (RIAA) recently certified Young's #1 hit "In Case You Didn't Know" Diamond status. The milestone marks 10 million certified units in the U.S. and is only the ninth Country single to earn the prestigious honor in RIAA history.

Next up, Young will take the stage at Ascend Amphitheater during CMA Fest for "Brett Young and Friends," joined by NEEDTOBREATHE, Restless Road, Shaylen and more, plus special appearances by Colbie Caillat, Gavin DeGraw and Charles Kelley.

Across the Sheets (Barefoot Edition) Track List:

"Dance With You" (Written by Brett Young, Jordan Minton, Jimmy Robbins)

"Let Go Too Soon" (Written by Brett Young, Chris LaCorte, Jon Nite)

"Back To Jesus" (Written by Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Jon Nite)

"Uncomfortable" (Written by Brett Young, Ryan Marrone, Jon Nite)

"Love Goes On" (Written by Brett Young, Sam Ellis, Julia Michaels)

"I Did This To Me" (Written by Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Gabe Simon)

"You Ain't Here to Kiss Me" (2022) (Written by Brett Young, Matt Alderman, Tiffany Goss)

"Don't Take the Girl" (Written by Larry Johnson, Craig Martin)

