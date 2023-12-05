Brett Young Announces 2024 UK AND European Concert Dates

(fcc) Multi-PLATINUM and ACM Award-winning Country star Brett Young announces his third European concert tour for May 2024. Promoted by Live Nation, the Spring tour will kick off May 8 in Norway and continues through May 24 with stops in Sweden, Germany, Netherlands and seven dates in the UK, including headlining the second night of Highways 2024 at Royal Albert Hall in London on May 18, marking the second outing for the new Country and Americana festival that debuted in 2023.
Presales for Young's international headline tour (excluding Highways 2024) begin Tuesday, December 5 at 10:00am local, General on-sale is Friday, December 8 at 10:00am local.
"We love getting to play for the fans in Europe and these are some of my favorite places to visit," says Young. "I'm especially honored to get to take the stage at the legendary Royal Albert Hall for Highways 2024 - performing at that historic venue is definitely a bucket list moment."
Dates for Young's May 2024 international tour are as follows:
May 8, 2024 Rockefeller Music Hall Oslo, Norway
May 9, 2024 Debaser Stockholm, Sweden
May 11, 2024 Carlswerk Victoria Cologne, Germany
May 12, 2024 Docks Hamburg, Germany
May 13, 2024 TivoliVredenburg - Ronda Utrecht, Netherlands
May 15, 2024 Albert Hall Manchester, United Kingdom
May 17, 2024 O2 Academy Birmingham Birmingham, United Kingdom
May 18, 2024 Royal Albert Hall London, United Kingdom
May 19, 2024 O2 Academy Bristol Bristol, United Kingdom
May 21, 2024 SEC Armadillo Glasgow, United Kingdom
May 22, 2024 O2 Academy Leeds Leeds, United Kingdom
May 24, 2024 Botanic Gardens Belfast, United Kingdom
