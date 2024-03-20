Brett Young Receives Diamond Award For 'In Case You Didn't Know'

(RIAA) The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) hosted a soiree at the Adventure Science Center in Nashville last night (3/19) to celebrate superstar Brett Young whose No. 1 hit "In Case You Didn't Know" (BMLG Records, now Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment) is officially certified Diamond.
The milestone marks 10 million certified units in the U.S. and only the ninth Country single to earn the prestigious honor in RIAA history. He has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound, aptly dubbed "Caliville" style.
"This has truly been the song that keeps on giving. As grateful as I am to this song, and what it is meant to my career, I'm even more grateful to all the people behind the scenes that works so hard to make sure it would be the successful. I think we all had high hopes, but never imagined this song earning an RIAA Diamond certification. Thank you to everybody that came out, and everybody that had a hand in all of the success," expressed BRETT YOUNG.
