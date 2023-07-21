Brett Young Streams New Song 'Let Go Too Soon'

(fcc) Brett Young releases "Let Go Too Soon", the latest track from his upcoming album, Across The Sheets, due August 4 via BMLG Records. The new introspective breakup track is written by Young, Chris LaCorte and Jon Nite and explores potential regret, asking all of the lingering questions following a breakup.

It's a busy time for the Country superstar as he gears up for the August 4 release of Across The Sheets while also out on the road with Sam Hunt's Summer on the Outskirts Tour. In support of the album release, Brett will have an Audacy album launch event at New York's Hard Rock on August 1, perform live on NBC's TODAY on August 2, premiere 'Across The Sheets: Live From Nashville' on SiriusXM's The Highway on August 4 and will perform at an album launch event at the iHeart Theater in Los Angeles on August 10.

The first track from the Dan Huff-produced Across The Sheets, "Dance With You," is currently out on Country radio, with a new music video set to be shared August 4. The song earned Young his biggest week one streaming numbers to date and has garnered more than 34 million streams to date. Another track from the new album, "Back To Jesus," was released on June 23.

Additionally, tickets are currently on sale for Young's headlining DANCE WITH YOU Tour, which kicks off September 14 in Pennsylvania with special guests Jake Scott and Griffen Palmer.

Across the Sheets Track List:

"Dance With You" (Written by Brett Young, Jordan Minton, Jimmy Robbins)

"Let Go Too Soon" (Written by Brett Young, Chris LaCorte, Jon Nite)

"Back To Jesus" (Written by Brett Young, Justin Ebach, Jon Nite)

"Uncomfortable" (Written by Brett Young, Ryan Marrone, Jon Nite)

"Love Goes On" (Written by Brett Young, Sam Ellis, Julia Michaels)

"I Did This To Me" (Written by Brett Young, Ross Copperman, Gabe Simon)

"You Ain't Here to Kiss Me (2022)" (Written by Brett Young, Matt Alderman, Tiffany Goss)

"Don't Take the Girl" (Written by Larry Johnson, Craig Martin)

