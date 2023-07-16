Caylee Hammack Reveals Playful Breakup Anthem 'That Dog'

That Dog single art

(The GreenRoom) Caylee Hammack has released her playful breakup anthem "That Dog," co-written by Hammack, Jake Mitchell and Aaron Raitiere and co-produced by Hammack and Dann Huff.

Building on the storyline of her recently released tracks "All Or Nothing," and "History Of Repeating," Hammack, who "bleeds creativity, fire and determination so completely that she's a beacon in an industry of thousands,"(The Tennessean) writes a new chapter and takes the dog over the man.

"Sometimes the true heartbreak lies in the pieces left behind after a breakup, rather than the actual ending of the relationship," Hammack said, "'That Dog' is the story of coming to that realization."

Hammack opened for Dierks Bentley's GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR in Jacksonville, FL yesterday (7/13), and opens for him this weekend in Tampa, FL today (7/14) and West Palm Beach, FL on Saturday (7/15). Leading up to her Long Road Festival slot, it was just announced this week that Hammack will join Tenille Arts to co-headline three UK shows in Glasgow (8/22), London (8/23), and Manchester (8/24).

