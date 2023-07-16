Caylee Hammack Reveals Playful Breakup Anthem 'That Dog'

(The GreenRoom) Caylee Hammack has released her playful breakup anthem "That Dog," co-written by Hammack, Jake Mitchell and Aaron Raitiere and co-produced by Hammack and Dann Huff.
Building on the storyline of her recently released tracks "All Or Nothing," and "History Of Repeating," Hammack, who "bleeds creativity, fire and determination so completely that she's a beacon in an industry of thousands,"(The Tennessean) writes a new chapter and takes the dog over the man.
"Sometimes the true heartbreak lies in the pieces left behind after a breakup, rather than the actual ending of the relationship," Hammack said, "'That Dog' is the story of coming to that realization."
Hammack opened for Dierks Bentley's GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR in Jacksonville, FL yesterday (7/13), and opens for him this weekend in Tampa, FL today (7/14) and West Palm Beach, FL on Saturday (7/15). Leading up to her Long Road Festival slot, it was just announced this week that Hammack will join Tenille Arts to co-headline three UK shows in Glasgow (8/22), London (8/23), and Manchester (8/24).
Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'- Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'- Beastie Boys- more
Imagine Dragons Celebrate Documentary Release With 'Believer' Live Video- Duran Duran Announce Cancer Awareness Benefit Concert- more
Jason Aldean Premieres 'Try That In A Small Town' Video- Dan + Shay Return With New Music- Elle King and Dierks Bentley- more
38 Special - Live at Rockpalast 1981
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Snacks for Your Road Trip
Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia
Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023
Guns N' Roses Insider Says New Single Coming 'Any Day Now'
Goo Goo Dolls and Marc Roberge Rock Tom Petty Classic On GMA
ATLAS Share 'All Or Nothing' Video
Eric Clapton Animated For 'How Could We Know'
Beastie Boys 'Hello Nasty' 4LP Set Being Reissued For 25th Anniversary
Bad Omens Strike Gold With 'Just Pretend'
Joe Bonamassa Takes On Guitar Slim's 'Well, I Done Got Over It'
Billy Idol Shares 'Hot In The City' Video