.

Caylee Hammack Shares 'That Dog' Video

07-30-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Caylee Hammack News Video still July 30, 2023
Video still

(The GreenRoom) Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack has released a charming new music video for breakup anthem "That Dog". With a track where "heartbreak takes on a whole new meaning" (CountryNow), the new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner's dog.

As "one of country's most promising newcomers" (Variety), Hammack builds from the narrative following her recently released tracks "All Or Nothing" and "History Of Repeating" in "That Dog," mourning her breakup with a furry friend.

In August Hammack will open for three California dates of Dierks Bentley's GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR in Mountain View (8/17), Chula Vista (8/18) and Palm Desert (8/19). Leading up to her Long Road Festival slot, Hammack will also join Tenille Arts to co-headline three UK shows in Glasgow (8/22), London (8/23), and Manchester (8/24).

Related Stories
Caylee Hammack Shares 'That Dog' Video

Caylee Hammack Reveals Playful Breakup Anthem 'That Dog'

More Caylee Hammack News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show- Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album- more

Eagles Founding Member Randy Meisner Dead At 77- The Offspring Recruit The Vandals' Joe Escalante For New Podcast Episode- more

Day In Country

Tim McGraw Announces Standing Room Only Tour- The Oak Ridge Boys Celebrate 50th Anniversary Milestone- more

Reviews

Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge

Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City

On The Record: Warren Zevon- Nevada Nevada

Sites and Sounds: Columbia, Missouri's Treeline Music Fest

Tupelo Abuzz Over Queen's Reward Meadery

Latest News

Wolfgang On Likelihood of Eddie Van Halen Tribute Show

Of Mice & Men Release 'Warpaint' Video and Announce New Album

Queen Tribute Little Richard On The Greatest Live

Ghost Hounds Premiere 'Last Train To Nowhere' Video

Crowbar Announce U.S. Headline Tour

New Special Guests Added To Chicago & Friends Concerts

Van Zant Explains Decision To Continue Lynyrd Skynyrd Following Gary Rossington's Death

Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback Coming To Movie Theaters