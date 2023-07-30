Caylee Hammack Shares 'That Dog' Video

(The GreenRoom) Capitol Records Nashville's Caylee Hammack has released a charming new music video for breakup anthem "That Dog". With a track where "heartbreak takes on a whole new meaning" (CountryNow), the new video shot on a farm near Nashville shows Hammack reminiscing on a relationship and love lost with a former partner's dog.

As "one of country's most promising newcomers" (Variety), Hammack builds from the narrative following her recently released tracks "All Or Nothing" and "History Of Repeating" in "That Dog," mourning her breakup with a furry friend.

In August Hammack will open for three California dates of Dierks Bentley's GRAVEL & GOLD TOUR in Mountain View (8/17), Chula Vista (8/18) and Palm Desert (8/19). Leading up to her Long Road Festival slot, Hammack will also join Tenille Arts to co-headline three UK shows in Glasgow (8/22), London (8/23), and Manchester (8/24).

