Chuck D Announces Book Signing Event

Event poster

(Republic) Celebrating the release of LIVIN' LOUD - ARTitation by Public Enemy's founder, hip-hop pioneer and revolutionary activist Chuck D, Genesis Publications are proud to announce a UK exclusive book signing event at Rough Trade East in London, in which Chuck will be signing copies of the acclaimed book. Tickets purchased from the Dice link will include a copy of the book to be collected at the event which can be signed by Chuck.

LIVIN' LOUD features Chuck D's engaging commentary, guiding the reader through his thought process and inspirations and tracing his musical and artistic trajectory through illuminating anecdotes and cultural observations that give unprecedented insight into his life and work. Chuck's text reveals his early experiences growing up in the turbulent era of the Sixties, in which he was shaped by the prevalent civil rights and anti-war sentiments of the time. He goes on to share his journey into the world of hip-hop from his early roots and the central figures that critically shaped him and his voice, the formation of Public Enemy through to their Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame induction, his time with Prophets of Rage through to current day world affairs. "I was already expressing my political viewpoint through my art and graphics, so the bridge into music was a natural next step. First, I expressed myself with my head and my hands, and then later with my voice." - Chuck D

With a foreword by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello, LIVIN' LOUD is a visual experience of over 250 artworks, each piece reflective of the man behind the music. Working with a selection of media, sketchpads and canvases, Chuck D has produced hundreds of artworks over the last six years. Everything from oil paintings of 1950s baseball fields to pencil sketches of music icons of Nina Simon, Bob Dylan and the Beastie Boys have been curated exclusively for Genesis Publications to create a striking kaleidoscope of his work.

