Anthrax were one of the first bands to mix rap and metal/rock, first with their rap song "I'm The Man", then with their collaboration with Public Enemy, "Bring The Noise".
Drummer Charlie Benante revealed in a new interview that he is working on a new song with Public Enemy's Chuck D. He was asked by the Metal Voice if he would consider every doing another form of rap on a future Anthrax album.
He responded, "Absolutely as a matter of fact I'm working with D right now on a song that is coming out pretty awesome, but I won't discuss it now (laughs).
"We have always been open to something else, but we always said if we couldn't top the 'Bring the Noise' thing then we didn't want to do it. " Watch the full interview below:
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic
Anthrax and Shadows Fall Stars Launch New Band Living Wreckage
Anthrax 'Among The Living' Members Part Of Graphic Novel
Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic
Metallica And Anthrax Pay Tribute To Megaforce Cofounder Marsha Zazula
Slipknot's Corey Taylor Prevented From Joining Anthrax 2020 In Review
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Rush In The Studio For 2112 Anniversary
Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Inspired Song Released
Red Fang Unleash 'Arrows' Music Video
Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche
From Ashes To New Announce Remote Uncontrolled Livestream
Sharone Releases 'Diamond' Video
Angela Autumn Announces New Album And Livestream