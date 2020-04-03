.

Another Testament Member Tests Positive For Covid-19

Keavin Wiggins | 04-03-2020

Testament

Testament bass player Steve DiGiorgio has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus, the band's frontman Chuck Billy has revealed in a new interview.

Billy himself had tested positive for the virus and shared during an interview that DiGiorgio has been sick for a couple weeks and tested positive as well.

The singer spoke with Diabolus In Podcastica and said, "Steve, our bass player, just tested on Thursday, he got his results back, and they're positive. And that's after a couple of weeks of being sick.

"So it made us think, 'Are we still contagious?', even though the doctors and the CDC told us that, 'Go ahead and go to the store. Go out. Wear a mask.' But you just don't know. We don't know if we're ill or not."


