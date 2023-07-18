Dan + Shay Are No. 1 Most Added at Country Radio

(Warner) 3x GRAMMY-winning duo Dan + Shay are already doing things "bigger" when it comes to songs from their forthcoming fifth studio album Bigger Houses. Marking the highest Country Aircheck debut since June 2022, the album's anthemic lead single "Save Me The Trouble" became No. 1 most-added at country radio today, amassing an impressive 134 total adds across the board. It marks the biggest add-day for any country single released in 2023 so far as well as the biggest add-day of Dan + Shay's entire career to date.

Available worldwide on September 15th, Bigger Houses was co-produced by the duo's Dan Smyers alongside veteran country music producer Scott Hendricks and emphasizes a more live, stripped-down feel across all 12 tracks. The new music was created following a turbulent time in the band's career that was kept private until the release of their revelatory short film, The Drive, where the celebrated singer/songwriters give a soul-baring review of the struggles and triumphs they faced behind closed doors.

In addition to "Save Me The Trouble," Dan + Shay also recently delighted fans with "Heartbreak On The Map" and title track "Bigger Houses" - along with official music videos for all three. They will perform a selection of these new songs live this Friday (7/21) as part of the star-studded lineup for this summer's Citi Concert Series on TODAY.

