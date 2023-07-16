Dan + Shay Return With New Music

Bigger Houses cover

(Warner) 3x GRAMMY-winning duo Dan + Shay have finally returned - and they're back in a very big way. The celebrated singer/songwriters are sharing the first new music created following a turbulent few years that was kept private until the recent surprise-release of The Drive, a revelatory short film which finds Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney giving a soul-baring review of the struggles and triumphs they faced behind closed doors.

Lead single "Save Me The Trouble" is the first offering from their just-announced forthcoming fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, co-produced by Smyers and set to release worldwide on September 15th via Warner Music Nashville.

The acclaimed duo also delighted fans with the release of two more new songs from Bigger Houses - "Heartbreak On The Map" and title track "Bigger Houses" - along with official music videos for all three.

"Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused," Smyers explained, "but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded. Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I'll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out."

Featuring an ascending melody that builds into an explosive chorus, "Save Me The Trouble" showcases a sound indicative of the new record's direction that emphasizes a more live, stripped-down feel. "I don't think I've ever been prouder of a song that I am this one," added Smyers. "We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you're like, 'Okay, there's no way it could possibly get any crazier,' then Shay takes off even further."

BIGGER HOUSES TRACK LISTING

1. Breakin' Up With a Broken Heart - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

2. Save Me The Trouble - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

3. Heartbreak On The Map - Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith

4. Always Gonna Be - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

5. For The Both of Us - Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

6. Then Again - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds

7. Heaven + Back - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

8. What Took You So Long - Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins

9. Missing Someone - Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson

10. We Should Get Married - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert

11. Neon Cowgirl - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley

12. Bigger Houses - Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

Related Stories

Charlie Puth Enlists Sabrina Carpenter For 'That's Not How This Works'

Charlie Puth Teams Up With Dan + Shay For 'That's Not How This Works'

Dan + Shay Release 'Good Things' Video

Dan + Shay Postpone The (Arena) Tour

More Dan Shay News