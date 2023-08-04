Dan + Shay Share New Track 'Always Gonna Be'

(WMN) If there is one thing 3x GRAMMY-winning duo Dan + Shay continues to shed light on their struggles and triumphs with the inspiration behind their new track "Always Gonna Be," out now.

Written by both Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney alongside frequent collaborators Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton and Jordan Reynolds, the song is the fourth offering off the forthcoming, highly anticipated fifth studio album, Bigger Houses, co-produced by Smyers and veteran music producer Scott Hendricks set to release worldwide on September 15 via Warner Music Nashville.

To celebrate the upcoming release of Bigger Houses, Dan + Shay are giving fans the opportunity to pre-order special edition, colored, vinyl versions of the album available only by visiting the duo's website.

"In March of 2022, we met to discuss the future of the band," said the duo. "One of the most important things we talked about that night was our responsibility to our fans who had been with us through every high and low of the past 10 years. Whether we decided to call it quits, or dive headfirst into a new chapter, we felt that we owed it to our fans to make peace with the idea of Dan + Shay in our hearts. No matter the outcome, the music we created together would live on forever, and we wanted to be able to celebrate that rather than looking back in vain."

Dan + Shay first announced Bigger Houses with the release of three new songs "Heartbreak On The Map," title track "Bigger Houses" and the duo's lead single "Save Me The Trouble," which landed at Country radio having the most adds for the week, marking the duo's largest career add day ever in addition to being the highest Country Aircheck debut since June 2022.In addition to the new tracks, the band also released video content for all three.

"The moment that it all clicked and we knew we had to keep going was when we reflected on what our music has meant to people," continued the duo. "When you're running a million miles an hour, sometimes it's hard to see in real time, but right then it had never been more clear. We specifically said things like 'Dan + Shay is always gonna be a tattoo on somebody's arm. Dan + Shay is always gonna be a first dance at somebody's wedding.' We left that night with a fresh perspective on our career and a genuine closeness in our relationship. One of the goals we set was to spend more time together, like we did early on, so we decided to write the next day. We sat down with an acoustic guitar, and out of the sky fell a song called 'Always Gonna Be.' It was the first song we wrote for the album and will always be one of the most special. We are releasing it Thursday at 11pm CT, and truly can't wait for you to hear it. Thanks for all the love and kindness. It means more than we could ever put into words."

Recently announced as coaches for season 25 of NBC's Emmy-winning program The Voice, they will join Reba McEntire, John Legend and Chance the Rapper in Spring 2024 as the first-ever coaching duo in the show's history. The pair will bring a wealth of experience to their team, with a long list of impressive accolades that include becoming the first and only artist to win the GRAMMY Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance 3x consecutively since the category's inception (2021 - "10,000 Hours," 2020 - "Speechless," 2019 - "Tequila"). Dan + Shay recently claimed their third consecutive win for Favorite Country Duo or Group at the American Music Awards, where they had swept their categories in 2020, becoming the first country artist ever to win Collaboration of the Year. In addition, the 3x ACM Awards Duo of the Year and 2x CMA Awards Duo of the Year winners were named Top Country Duo/Group at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards.

The long-awaited new music follows the duo's record shattering, critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning, Platinum album, Good Things. Also co-produced by Smyers, the highly imaginative LP featured their most recent country radio No. 1's - the Platinum-certified hits "I Should Probably Go To Bed" and 2x Platinum "Glad You Exist," which marked the duo's sixth consecutive No.1 and ninth career No.1, as well as the 5x Multi-Platinum global smash "10,000 Hours" with Justin Bieber. In addition, Good Things was the first country album in the streaming era to achieve RIAA Gold certification at release and is one of the only 12 albums all-genre to be released and go Gold in 2021.

In the ten years since they formed, Dan + Shay have garnered more than 11 billion career streams globally, multiple international No. 1 singles and 49 total RIAA Platinum and Gold certifications in the U.S. alone.

BIGGER HOUSES TRACK LISTING

1. Breakin' Up With a Broken Heart - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley

2. Save Me The Trouble - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

3. Heartbreak On The Map - Dan Smyers, Jimmy Robbins, Ernest Keith Smith

4. Always Gonna Be - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Ashley Gorley, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

5. For The Both of Us - Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Reynolds

6. Then Again - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert, Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds

7. Heaven + Back - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson

8. What Took You So Long - Dan Smyers, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds, Jimmy Robbins

9. Missing Someone - Trannie Anderson, Adam Doleac, Dylan Guthro, Gordie Sampson

10. We Should Get Married - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Andy Albert

11. Neon Cowgirl - Dan Smyers, Shay Mooney, Zach Crowell, Jessie Jo Dillon, Ashley Gorley

12. Bigger Houses - Dan Smyers, Andy Albert, Jordan Minton, Jordan Reynolds

