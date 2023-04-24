Dan Tyminski Releases New Version Of 'Hey Brother'

(8 Track) Fourteen-time Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dan Tyminski's version of the #1 global smash, "Hey Brother," is available today on all streaming platforms and via Play MPE.
The song introduces Tyminski's new 8 Track Entertainment album, God Fearing Heathen dropping June 23, 2023. "Hey Brother," released in 2013 by Swedish DJ Avicii, featured Tyminski on vocals and has streamed over one billion times. The live performance music video directed by Ryan Nolan premiered on Americana-UK.
"I think Avicii's EDM version of "Hey Brother" was #1 in 16 different countries at the same time, it was crazy," commented Tyminski. "I really do believe Avicii was a musical genius. I'm excited for fans to hear the updated version that I've recorded with my band."
One of the most celebrated artists of his generation, the Tyminski-produced version of "Hey Brother" simmers with boundless acoustic energy and showcases Dan's musicianship and artistry. Complete with hot-picking and undeniable passion, Tyminski's full-bodied signature vocals authentically deliver the heartfelt lyrics about sibling love and tragic loss, bringing the song home to Americana. "Hey Brother" was written by Avicii, Ash Pournouri, Salem Al Fakir, Vincent Pontare and Veronica Maggio.
