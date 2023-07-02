David Nail Streams New EP 'Best Of Me'

(117) Acclaimed country music singer and songwriter, David Nail released his new 4-song EP, Best of Me today featuring his previous high streaming releases and the brand new single "Silverado." Best of Me features a blend of contemporary country sounds and introspective storytelling. The EP tells the story of the evolution of a summer fling as heard on "Sunset Carousel" to the special moment of preparing to pop the question in the lauded solo write, "Best of Me."

This new EP is an avenue of Nail's artistic evolution, following a string of critically acclaimed albums. With his unparalleled vocal talents and captivating songwriting, David Nail continues to solidify his place in country music.

"Silverado is one of the most fun songs I've ever been a part of writing, and there was an immediate feeling in the room that this would be a blast playing live! We initially planned to release this last Fall but the pause allowed us to really take another look at it, and I think, enhance the overall sound," Nail said.

