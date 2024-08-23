David Nail Takes On Personal Demons With 'Why' Featuring Aubrie Sellers

(117) Country singer/songwriter David Nail has released his latest self-penned art piece, "Why," featuring the incredibly talented singer-songwriter Aubrie Sellers. Nail originally penned "Why" nearly two decades ago, during his early days in Nashville, while carving out his path in country music. Now, after years of industry success, Nail showcases his innate songwriting talent with this touching track.
Music historian and famed critic, Robert K. Oermann raves of Nail on MusicRow.com, "this man was born to sing," adding, "the track ripples and sighs around his superb vocal with soprano contributions by Sellers."
"Why" explores the turbulent journey of a couple in love. He is battling inner demons while she is grappling with whether to stay or leave. Nail sings with the raw emotion of a man questioning his anger and the way he treats the woman he loves. Sellers' angelic voice adds the perfect touch of grace and gentleness, complementing the song's heartfelt narrative.
"This is a song, 20 years after its birth, that is reborn," Nail says. "Sometimes, you have to go back to move forward. I wrote this song when I first moved to Nashville, and it was the first song that made me say, 'maybe I can really do this.' Every couple of years, I would think about recording it, and 20 years later, I finally have! It's a pleasure to feature Aubrie Sellers on this one."
For the things I do,
For the things I see,
And why I tell you that I love you,
But I treat you this way,
Oh if I had the answers,
Heaven knows we'd never fuss or fight,
But I don't know why.
Nail will continue to captivate audiences with his stories and songs on the road through the end of the year.
David Nail Fall 2024 Shows
Sept. 5 - Covington, K.Y. - Madison Theater
Sept. 6 - Cadillac, Mich. - The Venue Event Center
Sept. 7 - Lansing, Mich. - Grewal Hall at 224
Oct. 17 - San Diego, Calif. - Moonshine Flats
Oct. 18 - Fresno, Calif. - Tower Theatre
Oct. 19 - Sacramento, Calif. - GoldenSky Country Music Festival
Oct. 20 - Santa Ynez, Calif. -
Oct. 22 - Tucson, Ariz. - The Maverick
Oct. 23 - Scottsdale, Ariz. - Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row
Oct. 25 - West Wendover, Nev. - Peppermill Concert Hall
