Don Was Leading All-Star House Band For Willie Nelson 90 Concert

Event poster

(EBM) The all-star house band has been announced for Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90, A Star-Studded Concert Celebrating Willie's 90th Birthday, featuring Audley Freed, Benmont Tench, Gabe Witcher, Greg Leisz, Mickey Raphael, Terence Higgins, Tom Bukovac, Alfreda McCrary, Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary. The house band shall be led by GRAMMY Award-winning Music Director Don Was. The house band joins the incredible lineup of performing artists previously announced including Willie Nelson, Allison Russell, Beck, Billy Strings, Bobby Weir, Booker T. Jones, Buddy Cannon, Charley Crockett, Chris Stapleton, Daniel Lanois, Dave Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Edie Brickell, Emmylou Harris, Gary Clark Jr., George Strait, Jack Johnson, Jamey Johnson, Kris Kristofferson, Leon Bridges, Lily Meola, Lukas Nelson, Lyle Lovett, Margo Price, Miranda Lambert, Nathaniel Rateliff, Neil Young, Norah Jones, Orville Peck, Particle Kid, Rodney Crowell, Rosanne Cash, Sheryl Crow, Shooter Jennings, Snoop Dogg, Stephen Stills, Sturgill Simpson, The Avett Brothers, The Chicks, The Lumineers, Tom Jones, Tyler Childers, Warren Haynes, Waylon Payne, and Ziggy Marley. Presenters at the shows include Chelsea Handler, Ethan Hawke, Gabriel Iglesias, Helen Mirren, Jennifer Garner, Owen Wilson, and Woody Harrelson.

The shows will take place on Saturday and Sunday, April 29 and 30, 2023, at the legendary Hollywood Bowl and are being billed as one of the biggest music events of the year. Each night will be a unique experience, featuring once-in-a-lifetime performances and unforgettable collaborations to be revealed at the show.

Executive producers are Mark Rothbaum, Keith Wortman, Bill Silva, Brian Smith and Creative Artists Agency.

All ticket holders and guests are encouraged to arrive early as the four hours of all-star performances / music will start on time each night.

With a career spanning an incredible seven decades, Willie Nelson is widely recognized as one of the greatest and most influential artists in the history of popular music. A true living legend who has built a globally celebrated career as a musician, author, actor, and activist, Willie turns 90 years young, as vibrant, active, and dynamic as ever. This year alone, as the definitive five-part documentary film on his extraordinary life and career is set to premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Willie released several new albums (receiving four new nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards), authored his latest book, and continues to perform across the country while also headlining iconic festivals including Farm Aid, July 4th Picnic and his Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

