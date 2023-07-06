Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors To Rock CBS Saturday Morning

(Stunt) Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors will return to CBS Saturday Morning this weekend, July 8th, to perform several songs from their new full-length studio album Strangers No More - released June 7th via Magnolia Records. The AM TV appearance comes as "Find Your People," the the lead single from the new LP, spends it's second week at #1 on Americana Radio. This is the first time the band has hit the #1 spot on Americana Radio, despite being a staple in the format for over a decade now.
Strangers No More is the ninth full-length studio album for Holcomb and his longtime bandmates Nathan Dugger (guitar), Rich Brinsfield (bass), Will Sayles (drums), and Ian Miller (keys). The LP offers an all-encompassing view not only of the places Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been, but where they are headed next, too. From ageless folk music to atmospheric Americana to soulful rock & roll, the album marks an ambitious new chapter in the band's story.
The reception to Strangers No More has been overwhelmingly positive. When asked about the album Holcomb shared, "It's a record about the difficult but important task of finding community in a world of isolation and division." American Songwriter got the message, writing "...it would be a challenge to find any album as completely compelling as this. An antidote for today's distancing and divide, 'Strangers No More' does all it's out to accomplish."
Strangers No More embraces a wider range of topics and textures and the themes are more universal. Holcomb approached songwriting for the new album very intentionally, "We wanted to be more ambitious with our sound and get the audience on its feet when we play these songs live, without turning our back on the singer/songwriter fans," he said. The band has had the chance to share this collection of songs live since the June 7th release, starting with last month's Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. They are currently out as direct support for Darius Rucker and will be headlining the US all fall. All confirmed dates are below and look for more to be announced soon!
Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:
July 8 in Memphis, TN at Levitt Shell at Overton Park
July 20 in Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place^
July 21 in Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion^
July 22 in Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^
Aug. 3 in Niagara Falls, Ontario @ Fallsview Casino^
Aug. 4 in Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater^
Aug. 5 in Farmingville, NY @ Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill^
Aug. 10 in Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre^
Aug. 11 in Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion^
Aug. 12 in Maryland Heights, MO @ Saint Louis Music Park^
Aug. 18 in Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre^
Aug. 19 in Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena^
Aug. 23 in Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre^
Aug. 25 in San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park^
Sept. 9 in Chattanooga, TN @ Moon River Music Festival++
Sept. 13 in Birmingham, AL at Iron City
Sept. 14 in Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond Festival
Sept. 15 in Cleveland, OH at House of Blues
Sept. 16 in Indianapolis, IN at The Vogue
Sept. 19 in Des Moines, IA at Wooly's
Sept. 21 in Minneapolis, MN at First Avenue
Sept. 22 in Madison, WI at Majestic Theatre
Sept. 24 in Kalamazoo, MI at Kalamazoo State Theatre
Sept. 29 in Boston, MA at Paradise Rock Club - Music Hall
Sept. 30 in Portsmouth, NH at the Music Hall
Oct. 1 in Burlington, VT at Higher Ground Ballroom
Oct. 4 in Ardmore, PA at Ardmore Music Hall
Oct. 5 in Richmond, VA at The National
Oct. 6 in Lexington, VA at Lime Kiln Theatre
Oct. 7 in Charleston, SC @ Riverfront Revival Festival
Oct. 14 in Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater^
Oct. 18 in Oxford, MS at The Lyric
Oct. 19 in Tulsa, OK at Cains
Oct. 20 in Forth Worth, TX at Tannahill's Music Hall
Oct. 21 in Waco, TX at the Hippodrome
^ denotes Darius Rucker Dates
++denotes Goodbye Road Appearance
