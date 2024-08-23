Dylan Marlowe Shares 'Heart Brakes'

(Sony Music Nashville) Dylan Marlowe today shares a new track, "Heart Brakes," giving fans another preview of his upcoming debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis. Produced by Joe Fox and written by Marlowe, Jordan Minton, and Lindsay Rimes, "Heart Brakes" combines heartfelt emotion with a rocking melody, telling the story of a narrator who is having trouble ending a relationship he knows will ultimately leave him with a broken heart.

"I wrote this song with Lindsay Rimes and Jordan Minton and I love how it turned out," Marlowe shared. "It's about the feeling of wanting to be with someone that isn't right for you and needing to slow the brakes on where things are going - I think a lot of people will be able to relate to this one. Hope y'all enjoy it!"

"Heart Brakes" comes on the heels of Marlowe's recent release, "Devil On My Shoulder," dubbed a "very hooky" track (Music Row). Both songs will appear on Marlowe's upcoming debut album, Mid-Twenties Crisis, which drops Sept. 27. Building on his current momentum and featuring 15 tracks co-written by Marlowe, Mid-Twenties Crisis fuses Nashville story craft and country-punk energy as Marlowe captures the beautiful torment of life in one's 20s.

The full track list for Mid-Twenties Crisis includes:

Side A

Heaven's Sake - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

Deer on the Wall - Dylan Marlowe / Zach Abend / Seth Ennis

Mid-Twenties Crisis - Dylan Marlowe

Heart Brakes - Dylan Marlowe / Jordan Minton / Lindsay Rimes

Stick to My Guns (feat. Riley Green) Dylan Marlowe / Benjy Davis / Abram Dean / Joe Fox / Reid Isbell

Hungover in a Deer Stand - Dylan Marlowe / Trannie Anderson / Ryan Beaver / David Garcia

Hang It Up - Dylan Marlowe / Tyler Chambers

Side B

Shop Radio - Dylan Marlowe / Tyler Chambers / Johnny McGuire

Devil on My Shoulder - Dylan Marlowe / Beau Bailey / Rocky Block / Kyle Fishman

I Never Miss - Dylan Marlowe / Rocky Block / Mark Holman / Blake Pendergrass

There Goes That - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

Boys Back Home (feat. Dylan Scott) - Dylan Marlowe / Seth Ennis / Joe Fox

You Did It Too - Dylan Marlowe / Dallas Davidson / Joe Fox

Bat Outta Hell (With a Boat on the Back) -Dylan Marlowe / Jessie Jo Dillon / Kyle Fishman

The Fence- Dylan Marlowe / Jimi Bell / Tyler Chambers / Benjy Davis / Seth Ennis / Mikey Reeves

Marlowe is currently on tour with Dan + Shay for the "Dan + Shay: Heartbreak On The Map Tour" this summer. Additionally, Marlowe's track, "Boys Back Home," featuring Dylan Scott, is currently in the Top 30 and climbing at country radio.

