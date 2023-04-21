Ella Langley Shares 'That's Why We Fight' feat. Koe Wetzel

(Columbia) Alabama-born country singer and songwriter Ella Langley unveils a brand-new single entitled "That's Why We Fight" feat. Koe Wetzel today via Columbia Records and Sony Music Nashville. It sets the stage for the arrival of her anxiously awaited debut EP Excuse The Mess on May 19.
Regarding the song, she commented, "'That's Why We Fight' is about one of those relationships where fighting is the thing that keeps you together. Your significant other is your favorite person to fight with. It adds a little spice and keeps things interesting. I wouldn't recommend a relationship like this, but we've all had one. I've been a fan of Koe for a long time, and it was really cool he jammed on it."
The track's airy guitar underscores her no holds-barred lyrics as she chronicles the push-and-pull of a relationship on the rocks. Multiplatinum Texas star Koe Wetzel offers the other side of the story before the hard-hitting hook takes flight on a rush of distortion, "That's why we fight, put lightning in the sky, start smashing every bottle we keep bottled up inside."
Ella announced her EP from the stage during her set at Whiskey Jam in Nashville last week. Next up, she'll light up CMA Fest in Nashville, gracing the Chevy Vibes Stage on Sunday June 11. Later this summer, she supports Jon Pardi on his Mr. Saturday Night World Tour alongside Midland, Jackson Dean, and Randall King. Known for scorching performances, don't miss her live!
As a formidable performer, she toured with the likes of Koe Wetzel, Randy Houser, Cody Johnson, and Jamey Johnson in addition to sharing the stage with Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum. Meanwhile, she made her debut at the Grand Ole Opry, and Spotify pegged her as a "Hot Country Artist to Watch for 2023."
Excuse The Mess Track List:
Make Me Wanna Smoke
Excuse the Mess
Could've Been Her
That's Why We Fight (feat. Koe Wetzel)
Country Boy's Dream Girl
Hell Of A Man
Where You Left It
Don't We All
TOUR DATES
6/11 Nashville, TN CMA Fest
6/16 Santa Rose, CA Country Summer Music Festival
6/22 Mack, CO Country Jam
6/29 St. Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
7/20 Cullman, AL Rock The South
8/4 Quincy, WA Watershed Festival 2023
8/25 Belfast, Northern Ireland Ulster Hall
8/28 Glasgow, UK City Halls & Old Fruitmarket
8/29 Manchester, UK O2 Ritz Manchster
8/31 Bristol, UK O2 Academy Bristol
9/1 London, UK O2 Shepherds Bush Empire
9/3 Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
9/4 Hamburg, Germany Gruenspan
9/6 Oslo, Norway Rockefeller Music Hall
9/7 Stockholm, Sweden Debaser Hornstulls Strand
9/28 Knoxville, TN Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum
9/29 Pikeville, KY Appalachian Center Arena
9/30 Savannah, GA Enmarket Arena
10/5 Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/6 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
10/7 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Amphitheater
10/19 Brookings, CD Swiftel Center
10/20 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena
10/21 St. Louis, MO Chaifetz Arena
10/26 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
10/27 Abbotsford, BC Abbotsford Centre
10/28 Everett, WA Angel of the Winds Arena
11/2 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Arena
11/3 Missoula, MT Adams Center
11/4 Billings, MT First Interstate Arena
11/16 London, ON Budweiser Gardens
11/17 Oshawa, ON Tribute Communities Centre
11/18 Hershey, PA Giant Center
11/30 Independence, MO Cable Dahmer Arena
12/1 Tulsa, OK BOK Center
12/2 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
12/8 Fresno, CA Fresno, CA
12/9 Las Vegas, NV Michelob Ultra Arena
