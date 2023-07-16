Elle King and Dierks Bentley Strike Gold With 'Worth A Shot'

Elle King and Dierks Bentley celebrate Worth A Shot reaching RIAA Gold certification

(P O P) Elle King and Dierks Bentley were presented with a Gold Record award for their duet "Worth A Shot", after the track from King's "Come Get Your Wife" album received RIAA Gold certification. Here is the official announcement:

With the summer tour season at full throttle, Elle King rides out of Calgary after her stunning show at the Stampede Corral Arena and back into the U.S. for a string of sold-out shows out west.

She'll work her way back east later this month but not before she takes the stage as co-host and performer on "CMA Fest," The Music Event of the Summer! The three-hour primetime special was filmed over four days in Nashville at the CMA Music Festival, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The special airs Wednesday, July 19 at 8/7c and ABC and is available the next day on Hulu.

In addition to co-hosting with Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson, King performs two songs on the special including her award-winning smash single "Drunk (And I Don't Want To Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert, as well as joining Wilson and Tanya Tucker for "Texas (When I Die)."

While backstage, King and co-host, duet partner and friend Bentley were surprised with a Certified Gold plaque for their song "Worth A Shot," which is featured on her critically acclaimed album Come Get Your Wife.

Elle King Tour Dates

7/16 Emigrant, MT - The Old Saloon

7/18 Jacksonville, OR - Britt Pavilion

7/21 Goddard, KS - The Dam Jam Music Festival

7/27 Solomons, MD - Waterside Music Series

7/28 Charles Town, WV - Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

7/29 New Haven, KY - Log Still Distillery Amphitheatre at Dant Crossing

7/31 New York, NY - Rockwood Music Hall

8/2 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

8/3 New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall *

8/4 Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center#

8/5 Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheatre #

8/8 Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

8/11 Dubuque, IA - Q Casino

8/12 Arnolds Park, IA - Okoboji Blue Water Festival

8/17 Bensalem, PA - Parx Casino %

8/18 Mashantucket, CT - Foxwoods Casino %

8/19 Montreal, QB - Lasso Festival

8/23 Put In Bay, OH - Bash On The Bay Country Music Festival

8/25 Owensboro, KY - Riverpark Center

8/26 Gray, TN - Appalachian Fair Grandstand

8/27 Richmond, VA - Iron Blossom Festival

9/2 Salem, OR - Oregon State Fair

9/15 West Fargo, ND - Lights Amphitheater

9/16 Mankato, MN - The River Fall Festival

9/21 Frederick, MD - The Great Frederick Fair

9/23 St. Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Fest

9/28 Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center #

9/29 Indianapolis, IN - Ruoff Music Center #

9/30 Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center #

10/1 Ashland, KY - FoxFire Music Festival

10/5 Airway Heights, WA - Spokane Live

10/6 Fresno, CA - The Big Fresno Fair

10/7 Monterey, CA - Rebels and Renegades

10/12 Adelaide, SA - AEC Arena +

10/14 Geelong, VIC - Mt. Duneed Estate +

10/16 Melbourne, VIC - Rod Laver Arena +

10/19 Sydney, NSW - Quidos Bank Arena +

10/21 Hunter Valley, NSW - Bimbadgen +

10/22 Mount Cotton, QLD - Sirroment Wines +

10/24 Brisbane, QLD - Entertainment Centre +

10/25 Brisbane, QLD - Entertainment Centre +

10/28 Auckland, NZ - Spark Arena +

10/30 Christchurch, NZ - Wolfbrook Arena +

10/31 Christchurch, NZ - Wolfbrook Arena +

11/12 Key Biscayne, FL - Country Bay Music Festival

* with Tyler Childers

# with Jelly Roll

% with Melissa Etheridge

+ with The Chicks

