Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More

Show promo

(2b) Elle King joins Elton John's Rocket Hour on Apple Music 1, whose latest album 'Come Get Your Wife' is described by Elton as "one of my favourite albums of the year." They discuss Elle's current tour, her songwriting process, and her son Lucky. Elton plays new tracks on the show from Alison Goldfrapp, Jake Shears, Lucia & The Best Boys, The Harlem Gospel Travelers and Chappell Roan, and spins classics from Johnny Cash, Nine Inch Nails, Otis Redding and Nirvana.

Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her Current Tour... There's five of us in the band and I play a few instruments. And this has definitely been the rowdiest of shows, but it's been an incredible experience to see people come from my bluesy and my pop music, and bridging the gap of inviting the country and the rowdiness, and everyone meets in the middle. And the shows are just this explosive ... I don't know, no two shows are the same, and it's just been a different kind of energy, and it's beautiful. It's been really fun.



Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her Songwriting Process... This record was a very different experience. I had just had my son, Lucky, and I don't half-ass anything, so I didn't want to be putting some energy into my cute little baby and then only a little bit of energy into this next album. And so I had people start sending me some songs and songs that inspired me, I said, "Let me write with them." And it was just incredible. It was the fastest process because I let go of control, and also through that, without getting out of the way it, I said, "Let me produce it. I want a hand in everything and I want it to be the most authentically me anything I've ever put out." And so all of it has been a really just creative push of fun.



Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her Song "Lucky" Inspired By Her Son... That song is about my son, first and foremost, but if people don't know that my son's name is Lucky, it's also I felt a lot of gratitude this last year. I mean in the pop and the rock world, it can be a very fast-paced you're in, you're out. If you're lucky, you might get to do something else. And so also this song is maybe me thinking at what age do I sit my son down and say, "Son, your mother was an interesting person from 15 to when I had you and don't do anything I did more than twice."

Stream the episode here.

Related Stories

Elle King Surprises Beloved Teacher Ahead of Tour Stop in Tulsa

Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour

Elle King Releases New Song 'Tulsa'

Kings Of Thrash To Rock Megadeth's Early Albums On Tour

More Elle King News