(Press On) Elle King continues to prove why her music is as genre fluid as her fans' playlists. The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and Diplo have teamed on "Without You," a new song out today. The song is also accompanied by a music video that was filmed in Nashville during CMA Fest.
Of the new collaboration, American Songwriter says, "The twangy track marries a fast-picking banjo with a dreamy acoustic pop melody, with King taking lead vocals."
Announced last Friday, King has joined the Campaign to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall in New York City. The iconic venue has hosted more than 75,000 shows and helped launched the careers of thousands of artists. The benefit concert series will kick-off June 30 with a performance by Sara Bareilles, who is leading the campaign. King will headline a show there on July 31 and the series also includes performances by Chris Thile, Ingrid Michaelson and more. Tickets are available here.
King celebrated the beginning of the summer tour season last week with an hour-long set to a massive festival crowd at Summerfest in Milwaukee. The show also featured CMA Award winning singer-songwriter Eric Church.
Elle King Teams Up With Diplo For 'Without You'
Elle King To Officiate Love Ceremony for Three Couples During CMA Music Fest
Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More
Elle King Surprises Beloved Teacher Ahead of Tour Stop in Tulsa
Guns N' Roses Joined By Dave Grohl At Glastonbury Festival- Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover- more
Foo Fighters Play Surprise Set At Glastonbury Festival- Slipknot 'Live at MSG' Set For Vinyl Release- more
Elle King And Diplo Share 'Without You' Video- Morgan Wallen Foundation Donates $100k To Chicago’s Bessemer Park- more.
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023
Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival
Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know
Guns N' Roses Joined By Dave Grohl At Glastonbury Festival
Falling In Reverse Give Papa Roach's 'Last Resort' A Makeover
Eric Clapton Streams 'Crossroads' From The Definitive 24 Nights box set
Def Leppard Share Latest World Tour Video Update From Europe
Queen's Brian May Shares 2nd Star Fleet Project Video Series Episode
Train Share Visualizer Video For 'I Know' ft. Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine
U.D.O. Share 'Forever Free' Lyric Video
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's You Are Beautiful