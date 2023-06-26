.

Elle King And Diplo Share 'Without You' Video

06-26-2023

June 26, 2023
Cover art

(Press On) Elle King continues to prove why her music is as genre fluid as her fans' playlists. The multi-award-winning singer-songwriter and Diplo have teamed on "Without You," a new song out today. The song is also accompanied by a music video that was filmed in Nashville during CMA Fest.

Of the new collaboration, American Songwriter says, "The twangy track marries a fast-picking banjo with a dreamy acoustic pop melody, with King taking lead vocals."

Announced last Friday, King has joined the Campaign to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall in New York City. The iconic venue has hosted more than 75,000 shows and helped launched the careers of thousands of artists. The benefit concert series will kick-off June 30 with a performance by Sara Bareilles, who is leading the campaign. King will headline a show there on July 31 and the series also includes performances by Chris Thile, Ingrid Michaelson and more. Tickets are available here.

King celebrated the beginning of the summer tour season last week with an hour-long set to a massive festival crowd at Summerfest in Milwaukee. The show also featured CMA Award winning singer-songwriter Eric Church.

