Elle King To Officiate Love Ceremony for Three Couples During CMA Music Fest

(Press On) It's a busy CMA Music Fest Week for Elle King, who will be co-hosting the nightly concerts at Nashville's Nissan Stadium, alongside her friends Dierks Bentley and Lainey Wilson. She's also on tap to perform on several surprise moments. On Saturday afternoon, the multi-award winning Come Get Your Wife singer, who is ordained to officiate weddings, will preside over the love ceremony for three lucky couples at Acme Feed & Seed.
Fans can submit their stories here for the "Elle King CMA Fest Love Ceremony Contest." Deadline for entries is midnight, Tuesday, June 6. Three lucky couples will be selected for the ceremony to take place on Saturday, June 10 where King will also perform "Love Go By" and "Lucky," from her critically acclaimed album Come Get Your Wife, for the couples' first dance. Also on display at Acme Feed & Seed will be the wedding dress she wore in the music video for her No. 1 smash single "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" with Miranda Lambert.
King is well-versed in officiating weddings and vow renewals as she married a couple every night on stage during her 2016 The Ministry Tour. "Since my latest album title is Come Get Your Wife, I thought it would be fun to celebrate the album with some matrimony at CMA Fest. I love love and am honored to share an incredibly special moment with some of my fans."
This will be King's second year to co-host the stage at Nissan Stadium for the CMA Fest Special which will air July 19 on ABC. The three-hour primetime concert special will be filmed during CMA Fest's milestone 50th Anniversary June 8 - 11. "Country music has totally changed my life," said King. "CMA Fest was one of the biggest reasons I feel so in love with this genre and I'm happy I get to be a part of it and celebrating in this big way."
King recently released her version of Tyler Childers' "Jersey Giant" to multiple radio formats. Last year when Childers' record label asked him what artist he would want to record "Jersey Giant," an old live song getting some fresh attention, he had only one name - Elle King. Co-produced by King, the song is already generating more than 500,000 streams per week with more than 20 million global streams since release.
After CMA Music Fest week, King looks to get back on the road with a jam-packed summer tour schedule playing festivals, amphitheaters and arenas across the country performing with artists including Eric Church, Melissa Etheridge, Jelly Roll and Dierks Bentley. She joins Childers on his 2023 Send in the Hounds Tour at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on August 2 and 3.
