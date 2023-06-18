Elle King Teams Up With Diplo For 'Without You'

Cover art

(Press On) Since the beginning of the year, Elle King released her critically acclaimed album Come Get Your Wife, wrapped her sold-out headline "A-Freakin-Men" Tour presented by Slow & Low, surprised a beloved teacher and fan at her high school in Oklahoma, performed a standout set at Stagecoach, co-hosted the four-day CMA Music Fest in Nashville, and officiated a wedding.

Yesterday, she and Diplo announced the June 23 release of "Without You," a new song they collaborated on. And with the official start of summer less than a week away, King is packing her bags for a road trip that will take her coast to coast and beyond with shows in Canada and more than half of the states in the U.S. including Hawaii, North Dakota, Maine, Florida, and her native Ohio.

"Playing music and having fun with everyone is what summers all about," said King who hits the stage tonight with Dierks Bentley in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek.

Her summer of fun tour includes shows with friend and duet partner Dierks Bentley, Jelly Roll, Melissa Etheridge, Eric Church and two shows at Radio City Music Hall with Tyler Childers. King recently released her version of Childers' fan favorite "Jersey Giant" to radio. Having never recorded the song, when his label asked him who he would like to record it, he said one artist, "Elle King."

When the summer sizzle fades in North America, King heads to Australia and New Zealand in October where she will join The Chicks as direct support for their 2023 World Tour. "I'm so looking forward to touring with The Chicks again," said King. I'm excited to return to Australia and see New Zealand for the first time."

CMA Fest, the Music Event of Summer hosted by Bentley, King and Wilson is a three-hour primetime concert special that will air July 19 on ABC. The special will include performances by some of the biggest names in music! CMA Music Fest is celebrating it's Milestone 50th Anniversary.

Related Stories

Elle King To Officiate Love Ceremony for Three Couples During CMA Music Fest

Elle King Talks To Apple Music About Her New Album And More

Elle King Surprises Beloved Teacher Ahead of Tour Stop in Tulsa

Megadeth Offshoot Kings Of Thrash Announce Thrashin' USA Tour

More Elle King News