Faster Horses Festival Celebrates 10th Anniversary

(The GreenRoom) Tenth-annual Faster Horses Music and Camping Festival hosted the three-day 10th anniversary event with fans returning in droves to see a star-studded lineup including headliners Luke Bryan, Shania Twain and Zac Brown Band.

Kicking off the three-day festival on Friday were action-packed sets from Dustin Lynch, Blanco Brown, Chris Cagle, and more while the sun shined. The evening commenced with a stellar drone show lighting up the night sky to mark the festival's tenth anniversary and a lively performance from Five-Time Entertainer of The Year, Luke Bryan who thrilled the crowd with hit tracks from start to finish.

The summer fun continued on Saturday, beginning with the annual "Faster Humans" fun run around the Michigan International Speedway, where fans showcased their Faster Horses spirit as they raced around the famed race track before heading to catch the day's stacked lineup. Packed with memorable sets across both stages, fans sang along to Dwight Yoakam, Mike., Warren Zeiders and more. Highlights from Zac Brown Band's set included their No. One hits, featuring a special appearance from Ashland Craft during "Keep Me In Mind."

Both Friday and Saturday nights ended with dance parties at "Late Night with Dee Jay Silver" as fans enjoyed the festivities taking place at the Next From Nashville Stage.

Sunday closed out the weekend with electric performances by Dylan Scott, Hailey Whitters, Billy Currington, Kameron Marlowe and Megan Moroney, followed by superstar headliner Shania Twain who played fan-favorite hits, bringing Billy Currington on stage for the first time ever live performance of "Party for Two." The tenth anniversary weekend closed with "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" as Twain danced under the stars in her original "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" music video outfit.

Over the weekend the crowds also gathered at the Next From Nashville Stage to catch performances from the stage that has become a tastemaker for artists in country music. With sets by Ben Burgess, George Birge, Mackenzie Carpenter, John Morgan, Lauren Watkins and more, the stage brought the most buzzed-about newcomers to the three-day party of the summer. In the past the stage has hosted Chris Stapleton, HARDY, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Kelsea Ballerini and more noting it as a launchpad of country music.

