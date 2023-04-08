George Strait Announce Two Special Home State Concerts

Photo courtesy EBM

(EBM) George Strait has announced a two-night-only event in his home state, with back-to-back concerts set for Friday, November 17 and Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Fort Worth's Dickies Arena. The King of Country Music will be joined by special guest Caitlyn Smith for both dates.

The two-night stand is a reprise of Strait's two nights at Dickies Arena in 2022, which both sold out within hours of going on sale to the public. Tickets to the 2023 shows go on sale to the general public Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster.com. American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, April 11 at 10 a.m. CT through Thursday, April 13 at 10 p.m. CT.

The news follows the recent announcement that Strait will team up with Chris Stapleton to perform one-off stadium dates this year in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville (two nights) and Tampa. Joining the King of Country and Stapleton for all dates are special guests Little Big Town.

Since his record-breaking Cowboy Rides Away Tour in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements outside of his 36-and-counting Strait to Vegas shows at T-Mobile Arena, including headlining both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2021 plus his 31st appearance at the Houston Rodeo in 2022. With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts-more than any other artist in any genre-during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his latest single, "The Weight of the Badge." He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Monument Records powerhouse vocalist Caitlyn Smith has won a Critics' Choice Award, been nominated for an ACM Award, and written songs for Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton, Meghan Trainor, John Legend and Garth Brooks. Her 2018 album Starfire and 2020's Supernova saw her in the pages of TIME Magazine and The New York Times and named to Rolling Stone's 10 country artists to know and Paste's 10 country artists to watch. Last year, she released her self-produced project High, and this spring, completed the second half of that album, adding six new songs to make her full record, High & Low, out April 14.

