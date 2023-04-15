Hardy Leads Nominations For 58th Academy of Country Music Awards

(SSML) The Academy of Country Music, Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions announced nominees for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. Hosted by global superstars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, "Country Music's Party of the Year" will stream live exclusively on Prime Video on Thursday, May 11 at 8 pm ET/7 CT from The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
This year's record-breaking nominations are led by HARDY who received seven (7) nods and Lainey Wilson who earned six (6) nods, closely followed by Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, and Cole Swindell who each have five (5).
Nominee Highlights for the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards: HARDY leads with seven nominations including Song of the Year and Artist-Songwriter of the Year. HARDY shares three of his nominations with fellow artist and collaborator Lainey Wilson for their song wait in the truck.
Lainey Wilson receives the most nods for a female artist with six nominations including Female Artist of the Year. She is nominated in more categories than any other artist. Last year, Wilson won in both categories she was nominated in.
Most-awarded artist in ACM history, Miranda Lambert, receives her record-breaking 17th Female Artist of the Year nomination (passing Reba McEntire with 16), as well as four other nominations. Lambert's five nominations give her the opportunity to break more records following her Triple Crown Award presented at ACM Honors in the fall.
At least one woman is nominated in Every Eligible Main Awards Category this year.
For the second time in ACM history, three albums released by all-female acts have been nominated for Album of the Year in the same year, with Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde, Bell Bottom Country by Lainey Wilson, and Palomino by Miranda Lamberteach receiving nominations. The only other time three all-female acts had albums nominated for Album of the Year in the same year was in 1999 with Faith by Faith Hill, I'm Alright by Jo Dee Messina, and Wide Opens Spaces by The Chicks all receiving nominations. Wide Open Spaces by The Chicks ended up winning the category.
Luke Combs, Kane Brown, and Cole Swindell follow HARDY with the second-most nominations for a male artist, with five total nods each.
Luke Combs and Chris Stapleton are nominees for Entertainer of the Year. A win for either artist in this category will also clinch the coveted Triple Crown Award, which consists of an Entertainer of the Year win, plus wins in an act's respective New Artist (male, female, or duo or group) and Artist (Male, female, duo or group) categories.
This is the fourth year in a row that Luke Combs is nominated for both Male Artist and Entertainer of the Year.
Kane Brown receives his first ever nominations for Entertainer of the Year and Male Artist of the Year.
Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown receive three nominations together for their song Thank God in the Single, Music Event, and Visual Media of the Year categories. This marks Katelyn's first nominations, and with an additional two solo nominations this year brings Kane's total nominations to 14.
Cole Swindell receives first-time nominations in three categories including Single of the Year, Visual Media of the Year, and Music Event of the Year, in which he shares a nomination with his collaborator and fellow artist Jo Dee Messina who receives her first nomination in 22 years.
Morgan Wallen receives four nods including his first nomination for Entertainer of the Year, bringing his career total to nine. Last year he took home ACM Album of the Year.
Chris Stapleton receives four nominations, including his eighth consecutive nomination for Male Artist of the Year.
Cody Johnson receives three nominations this year, making this the most ACM Award nominations he has ever received and making him the most-nominated Texas-born male artist this year.
Brothers Osborne's nomination for Duo of the Year marks their 16th ACM nomination and their ninth year in a row being nominated for ACM Duo of the Year, an award they have brought home three times, including last year.
John Osborne of Brothers Osborne receives his first solo nomination as a producer for producing Ashley McBryde's album Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.
Jon Pardi receives two separate nominations for Album of the Year as both Artist and Producer, marking his third consecutive album to be nominated for ACM Album of the Year.
The War And Treaty receive their first nomination for Duo of the Year, making them the first Black duo to receive a nomination in the category.
Old Dominion receives a nomination for Group of the Year, making this the eighth consecutive year the group has been nominated in the category. The group has taken home the title every year for the last five years.
Little Big Town receives their 17th nomination for Group of the Year, which leaves them one nomination short of the all-time record of 18 nominations for Group of the Year held by Alabama. The group has been nominated in the category every year since 2005, with the exception of 2011.
Following is the full list of nominees for the Main Awards, Studio Recording Awards, and Industry Awards categories.
MAIN AWARDS:
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Miranda Lambert
Chris Stapleton
Carrie Underwood
Morgan Wallen
FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kelsea Ballerini
Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce
Lainey Wilson
MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Chris Stapleton
Morgan Wallen
DUO OF THE YEAR
Brooks & Dunn
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Maddie & Tae
The War and Treaty
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Lady A
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
NEW FEMALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Priscilla Block
Megan Moroney
Caitlyn Smith
Morgan Wade
Hailey Whitters
NEW MALE ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Zach Bryan
Jackson Dean
ERNEST
Dylan Scott
Nate Smith
Bailey Zimmerman
ALBUM OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville - Ashley McBryde
Producer: John Osborne
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Bell Bottom Country - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
Growin' Up - Luke Combs
Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton
Record Company-Label: Columbia Records
Mr. Saturday Night - Jon Pardi
Producers: Jon Pardi, Bart Butler, Ryan Gore
Record Company-Label: Capitol Records Nashville
Palomino - Miranda Lambert
Producers: Jon Randall, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Mikey Reaves
Record Company-Label: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville
SINGLE OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
Heart Like A Truck - Lainey Wilson
Producer: Jay Joyce
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
Never Wanted To Be That Girl - Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Producers: Josh Osborne, Shane McAnally
Record Company-Label: Big Machine Records/Warner Music Nashville
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Producer: Trent Willmon
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville/CoJo Music
SONG OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Songwriter(s)/Publisher(s)/Artist(s)]
Sand In My Boots - Morgan Wallen
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Josh Osborne, Michael Hardy
Publishers: Relative Music Group; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Cross Keys Publishing; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Cole Swindell, Jesse Frasure, Mark D. Sanders, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols
Publishers: Ashley Gorley Publishing Designee; Be A Light Publishing; Colden Rainey Music; EMI Blackwood Music Inc; Songs Of Roc Nation Music; Sony Tree Publishing; Telemitry Rhythm House Music; Universal Music Corp; WC Music Corp; Warner-Tamerlane Publishing Corp
'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Songwriters: Ben Stennis, Matt Rogers
Publishers: Anthem Canalco Publishing; Dead Aim Music; The Stennis Mightier Music
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Songwriters: Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy, Renee Blair
Publishers: Humerus Publishing Global; Nontypical Music; Pile of Schmidt Songs; Rednecker Music; Relative Music Group; Round Hill Verses Publishing; Sony/ATV Accent; Sony/ATV Tree Publishing; The Money Tree Vibez; WC Music Corp; Who Wants to Buy My Publishing
You Should Probably Leave - Chris Stapleton
Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Chris DuBois, Chris Stapleton
Publishers: One77 Songs; Sea Gayle Music; Songs of Southside Independent Music Publishing; Spirit Two Nashville; WC Music Corp
VISUAL MEDIA OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Producer(s)/Director(s)/Artist(s)]
HEARTFIRST - Kelsea Ballerini
Producers: Christen Pinkston & Wesley Stebbins-Perry
Director: P Tracy
She Had Me At Heads Carolina - Cole Swindell
Producer: Troy Jackson
Director: Spidey Smith
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Luke Arreguin
Director: Alex Alvga
'Til You Can't - Cody Johnson
Producer: Maddy Hayes
Director: Dustin Haney
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producer: Inkwell Productions
Director: Justin Clough
What He Didn't Do - Carly Pearce
Producer: Ryan Byrd
Director: Alexa Campbell
SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Nicolle Galyon
Ashley Gorley
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne
Hunter Phelps
ARTIST-SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
ERNEST
HARDY
Miranda Lambert
Morgan Wallen
MUSIC EVENT OF THE YEAR [Awarded to Artist(s)/Producer(s)/Record Company-Label(s)]
At the End of a Bar - Chris Young with Mitchell Tenpenny
Producers: Chris DeStefano, Chris Young
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
She Had Me At Heads Carolina [Remix] - Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Warner Music Nashville
Thank God - Kane Brown with Katelyn Brown
Producer: Dann Huff
Record Company-Label: RCA Nashville
Thinking 'Bout You - Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter
Producer: Zach Crowell
Record Company-Label: Broken Bow Records
wait in the truck - HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson
Producers: Derek Wells, HARDY, Joey Moi, Jordan Schmidt
Record Company-Label: Big Loud Records
The 2023 Studio Recording Awards and Industry Awards will be presented to recipients at the 16th Academy of Country Music Honors, a special event held annually in August at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. This year's show will be held August 23, with more details to be announced in the coming months.
STUDIO RECORDING AWARDS:
BASS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Mark Hill
Tony Lucido
Steve Mackey
Lex Price
Craig Young
DRUMMER OF THE YEAR
Fred Eltringham
Miles McPherson
Jerry Roe
Aaron Sterling
Nir Z
ACOUSTIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Tim Galloway
Todd Lombardo
Danny Rader
Bryan Sutton
Ilya Toshinskiy
PIANO/KEYBOARDS PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jim "Moose" Brown
Dave Cohen
Charles Judge
Billy Justineau
Alex Wright
SPECIALTY INSTRUMENT PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Dan Dugmore
Stuart Duncan
Jenee Fleenor
Josh Matheny
Justin Schipper
ELECTRIC GUITAR PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Kris Donegan
Kenny Greenberg
Rob McNelley
Sol Philcox-Littlefield
Derek Wells
AUDIO ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
Drew Bollman
Josh Ditty
Gena Johnson
Justin Niebank
F. Reid Shippen
PRODUCER OF THE YEAR
Buddy Cannon
Luke Dick
Jay Joyce
Joey Moi
Jon Randall
Derek Wells
INDUSTRY AWARDS:
CASINO OF THE YEAR - THEATER
Deadwood Mountain Grand - Deadwood, SD
Golden Nugget - Lake Charles, LA
Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL
Soaring Eagle - Mount Pleasant, MI
CASINO OF THE YEAR - ARENA
Fallsview Casino Resort - Niagara Falls, ON
Harrah's - Council Bluffs, IA
Harveys Lake Tahoe - Stateline, NV
Mystic Lake Casino Showroom - Prior Lake, MN
Northern Quest Resort & Casino - Airway Heights, WA
Turning Stone Resort Casino - Verona, NY
FESTIVAL OF THE YEAR
C2C: Country to Country - UK
Carolina Country Music Fest - Myrtle Beach, SC
Country Concert - Fort Loramie, OH
Country Fest - Cadott, WI
Country Thunder - Bristol, TN
Stagecoach Festival - Indio, CA
Tortuga Music Festival - Fort Lauderdale, FL
FAIR/RODEO OF THE YEAR
Auburn Rodeo - Opelika, AL
Cheyenne Frontier Days - Cheyenne, WY
Florida Strawberry Festival - Plant City, FL
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo - Houston, TX
Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA
CLUB OF THE YEAR
Billy Bob's Texas - Fort Worth, TX
Coyote Joe's - Charlotte, NC
Grizzly Rose - Denver, CO
Gruene Hall - New Braunfels, TX
Joe's on Weed St. - Chicago, IL
THEATER OF THE YEAR
Crystal Grand Music Theatre - Wisconsin Dells, WI
Florida Theatre - Jacksonville, FL
Grand Ole Opry House - Nashville, TN
Orpheum Theater - Omaha, NE
Stiefel Theatre - Salina, KS
OUTDOOR VENUE OF THE YEAR
Bank of NH Pavilion - Gilford, NH
FirstBank Amphitheater - Franklin, TN
Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA
St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL
The Wharf Amphitheater - Orange Beach, AL
ARENA OF THE YEAR
Denny Sanford PREMIER Center - Sioux Falls, SD
Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX
Hertz Arena - Estero, FL
Moody Center - Austin, TX
Simmons Bank Arena - Little Rock, AR
Thompson-Boling Arena - Knoxville, TN
DON ROMEO TALENT BUYER OF THE YEAR
Ron Pateras
Pat Powelson
Michelle Romeo
Stacy Vee
Troy Vollhoffer
PROMOTER OF THE YEAR
Patrick McDill
Aaron Spalding
Ed Warm
Adam Weiser
Jay Wilson
