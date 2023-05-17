.

Hip-Hop Collective 41 Unleash 'Cuz We Did' Video

05-17-2023

41 Video still
Video still

(Republic) Rapidly rising hip-hop collective 41 (TaTa x Kyle Richh) unleash the energetic music video for their new single "Cuz We Did." It graces the group's buzzing 2023 compilation, 41 Ways.

The accompanying video for "Cuz We Did" finds TaTa and Kyle Richh back in school. They lock into a rapid-fire lyrical back-and-forth punctuated by hard-hitting choruses and razor-sharp bars. They turn up in the high school as classmates surround them and cheer on the mayhem. Right out of the gate, the visual evokes classic videos from the back in the day with its setting and spirit.

It also just paves the way for more to come. Last month, 41 served up 41 Ways, which has piled up tens of millions of streams already. Stay tuned for more news and announcements from 41 very soon.

This is the year of 41...

