41 Release 'Bent' Video

(Republic) Rapidly rising hip-hop collective 41 (Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata) unleashes a hard-hitting and hypnotic new video and single entitled "Bent."
Audiences have clamored for the official release of "Bent" since the group posted a short snippet on TikTok. Lighting up the platform, it amassed a staggering 60 million views and incited north of 170k "creates." Within the span of two weeks, it popped off among the "Top 1% of Fastest Growing Sounds on TikTok."
Produced by MCVERTT [Lil Uzi Vert] and Synthetic [Lil Uzi Vert, Yeat], the track opens with a tag from Project X, a major force in the Jersey Club scene, and an otherworldly electronic synth loop.
Meanwhile, 808s pulsate at a Jersey Club tempo as knockout verses erupt in succession. Kyle Richh comes out swinging as the hook rings out, "Run up on me bet he won't run back, and that sh*t got me bent."
Elsewhere, Jenn Carter serves up a variety of menacing punchlines, sliding through an incendiary verse. Of course, Tata counters with more fire.
Artists And Music Fans Come Together To Rejoice In Faith At Sunday Mornin' Country 2o23
Hip-Hop Collective 41 Unleash 'Cuz We Did' Video
Kali Recruits Lil Kayla For 415 Remix
Sum 41's Deryck Whibley To Sell His Amps, Guitars and More
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang- Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video- more
Iron Maiden Star Suffered Stroke- Motley Crue Celebrating 'Shout At The Devil' With YEAR OF THE DEVIL Collection- more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
Live from Celebrity Theatre: John Lodge
Nothing But Thieves - Dead Club City
Van Halen Doesn't Exist Anymore Says Wolfgang
King Falcon Announce New Tour Dates
Chino Moreno's Crosses Announce New Album With Invisible Hand Video
Eva Under Fire Recruit Cory Marks For 'Unstoppable'
Jellyfish Co-Founder Roger Joseph Manning Jr. Announces 'Radio Daze & Glamping'
Kill The Lights Premiere 'Hear You Scream' Video
Glenn Hughes To Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of Deep Purple's 'Burn' Album On Upcoming Tour
New Model Army Share Video for Orchestral Version Of 'Innocence'