41 Release 'Bent' Video

(Republic) Rapidly rising hip-hop collective 41 (Jenn Carter, Kyle Richh, Tata) unleashes a hard-hitting and hypnotic new video and single entitled "Bent."

Audiences have clamored for the official release of "Bent" since the group posted a short snippet on TikTok. Lighting up the platform, it amassed a staggering 60 million views and incited north of 170k "creates." Within the span of two weeks, it popped off among the "Top 1% of Fastest Growing Sounds on TikTok."

Produced by MCVERTT [Lil Uzi Vert] and Synthetic [Lil Uzi Vert, Yeat], the track opens with a tag from Project X, a major force in the Jersey Club scene, and an otherworldly electronic synth loop.

Meanwhile, 808s pulsate at a Jersey Club tempo as knockout verses erupt in succession. Kyle Richh comes out swinging as the hook rings out, "Run up on me bet he won't run back, and that sh*t got me bent."

Elsewhere, Jenn Carter serves up a variety of menacing punchlines, sliding through an incendiary verse. Of course, Tata counters with more fire.

