Sum 41's Deryck Whibley To Sell His Amps, Guitars and More

Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 has teamed up with Reverb to launch his own store on the platform where he will sell a collection of dozens of pieces of music gear, including guitars, amps, and more used on some of the band's most iconic records.

They sent over these details: Reverb, the largest online marketplace dedicated to buying and selling new, used, and vintage musical instruments, announced today that pop punk frontman Deryck Whibley is selling a collection of guitars, amps, and more used throughout Sum 41's discography. Beginning March 29, fans can shop dozens of pieces in The Official Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 Reverb Shop.

"I've never sold anything," said Whibley, who has led Sum 41 for over two decades, during which he's "always just collected stuff." The Grammy-nominated frontman, who has amassed a treasure trove of gear, wants to "start fresh" ahead of the band's forthcoming record Heaven and Hell, giving items like a 1962 Gibson SG, which can be heard on songs like "Walking Disaster" and "Pull the Curtain," a chance for new opportunities as well.

Along with vintage gear, Whibley is also letting go of his first guitar cab, a Marshall 4x12. "I got [it in] like the buy and sell magazine during High School," he said. "[I drove] two hours to test out this cabinet somewhere in the suburbs. Some guy had it in his basement, and I picked it up, and that traveled with me for a long time. It made it onto our first record, Half Hour of Power." Marshall subsequently appeared in the music videos for noted Sum 41 tracks "No Difference" and "In Too Deep."

Additional items in the Official Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 Reverb Shop include:

A Gretsch 6118 Anniversary (2003) featured in the video for the song "Catching Fire" and used as a live guitar for the song "Pieces" in 2004--05 and on multiple songs on the records Screaming Bloody Murder, 13 Voices, and Order In Decline

The main source of the heavy tone on Sum 41's upcoming record, Heaven and Hell, a Wizard MTL Amplifier-"I got a couple of their amps a few years ago, and they're just really good. It's just got that perfect heavy sound for me, and I used it a lot [on the upcoming record."

A Joe Meek VC3Q Mic Pre that was Whibley's vocal chain for nearly every song on the demos for the first three Sum 41 albums. It was a gift from another producer named Matt Hyde, who worked on a ton of great records. It was his little go-to for vocals as well.

A Classic Gibson Les Paul Gold Top that Whibley bought for guitarist Tom Thacker, frontman of the punk rock band Gob, when he joined Sum 41 in 2007.

Three Yamaha acoustic guitars the band used during radio station performances and acoustic sessions throughout their career

A custom white Fender Telecaster designed specifically around Whibley's touring specs and used for the song 'Pieces" live."

Over the years, Reverb has helped dozens of artists get their music gear into the hands of fans, including Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker of blink-182, Green Day, Billy Corgan, and more.

To preview the gear that will be available in The Official Deryck Whibley of Sum 41 Reverb Shop, and to sign up to be notified when the shop goes live on March 29, go here.

