Hozier Returns With Eat Your Young EP

Cover art

(Columbia Records) Hozier has released his new EP Eat Your Young. The three-song EP marks Hozier's first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.

Featuring songs lifted from Hozier's forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album's exploration of Dante's Inferno and reflects upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.



In speaking about Eat Your Young, Hozier says: "This EP marks my first release of 2023, with a number of songs to drop over the coming months followed by the full album Unreal Unearth in late summer.



"It's always a gift to be able to release new music into the world and an added joy to do so on a Birthday. I'm thrilled to have announced tour dates for this fall and to share these songs, which offer a sample of more to come." Stream it here.



To commemorate today's release as well as his birthday and St. Patrick's Day, Hozier has also announced his 'Unreal Unearth Tour' slated for the fall with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all shows.

Produced by Live Nation and spanning 25 cities, the North American leg kicks off in St. Louis, MO on Saturday, September 9 and includes performances at New York City's Madison Square Garden, Denver's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, and more before concluding at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on Saturday, November 4. Tickets will go on sale starting Friday, March 24 at 12pm local time at https://livenation.com.

Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest



Sep 09 St. Louis , MO Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl **

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

Related Stories

Hozier and Caamp Lead Moon River Music Festival Lineup

More Hozier News