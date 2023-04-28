Hozier Premieres 'All Things End' Video

(Columbia) Hozier has shared the official video for "All Things End". Created in collaboration with director Jared Asher Harris and choreographer Jillian Meyers, the visual offers a surreal view of Hozier on the operating table during a life-or-death heart surgery and made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop.
In speaking about the video, Hozier says: "Getting to work with Jillian Meyers once again for the videos across the Eat Your Young EP was a gift. It's such an honor, and I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for bringing her talent and vision to my music both now and in the past. I want to offer a sincere thanks also to our dancers and an enormous thanks to our wonderful director Jared Asher Harris for his vision on the treatment and his incredible energy on set. It was a joy to work with him and his team!"
Last week, Hozier announced select underplays in North America this spring. The sold-out 11-date run kicks off May 6 in Atlanta and will conclude with shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles' Troubadour. Hozier will return to the road this fall for his sold-out 'Unreal Unearth Tour' with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all North American dates. Promoted by Live Nation, this leg of the tour now includes 28 shows across 25 cities following a massively successful on-sale, where Hozier sold out Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl within an hour of tickets being available. Kicking off in St. Louis, MO on September 9, the 'Unreal Unearth Tour' marks Hozier's largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada, with second shows added in Boston, Washington DC, and Red Rocks.
"All Things End" is included on Hozier's three-track EP Eat Your Young. Released on March 17, the project features songs from Hozier's forthcoming LP Unreal Unearth due later this year and touches on the album's exploration of Dante's Inferno while reflecting upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.
US Underplays
May 06 Atlanta, GA Centre Stage SOLD-OUT
May 09 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live SOLD-OUT
May 10 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre SOLD-OUT
May 12 Nashville, TN Exit In SOLD-OUT
May 16 Chicago, IL The Metro SOLD-OUT
May 17 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue SOLD-OUT
May 19 Milwaukee, WI The Rave - Eagles Ballroom SOLD-OUT
May 21 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall SOLD-OUT
May 23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club SOLD-OUT
May 25 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom SOLD-OUT
May 31 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour SOLD-OUT
'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates
with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest
Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT
Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT
Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT
Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT
Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell SOLD-OUT
Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT
Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT
Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center SOLD-OUT
Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT
Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT
Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion SOLD-OUT
Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT
Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT
Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT
Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center SOLD-OUT
Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT
Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT
Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT
Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT
Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT
Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT
**Non-Live Nation show
