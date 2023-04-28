Hozier Premieres 'All Things End' Video

(Columbia) Hozier has shared the official video for "All Things End". Created in collaboration with director Jared Asher Harris and choreographer Jillian Meyers, the visual offers a surreal view of Hozier on the operating table during a life-or-death heart surgery and made its broadcast premiere on MTV Live, MTVU, and MTV Biggest Pop.

In speaking about the video, Hozier says: "Getting to work with Jillian Meyers once again for the videos across the Eat Your Young EP was a gift. It's such an honor, and I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for bringing her talent and vision to my music both now and in the past. I want to offer a sincere thanks also to our dancers and an enormous thanks to our wonderful director Jared Asher Harris for his vision on the treatment and his incredible energy on set. It was a joy to work with him and his team!"

Last week, Hozier announced select underplays in North America this spring. The sold-out 11-date run kicks off May 6 in Atlanta and will conclude with shows at New York's Bowery Ballroom and Los Angeles' Troubadour. Hozier will return to the road this fall for his sold-out 'Unreal Unearth Tour' with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all North American dates. Promoted by Live Nation, this leg of the tour now includes 28 shows across 25 cities following a massively successful on-sale, where Hozier sold out Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl within an hour of tickets being available. Kicking off in St. Louis, MO on September 9, the 'Unreal Unearth Tour' marks Hozier's largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada, with second shows added in Boston, Washington DC, and Red Rocks.

"All Things End" is included on Hozier's three-track EP Eat Your Young. Released on March 17, the project features songs from Hozier's forthcoming LP Unreal Unearth due later this year and touches on the album's exploration of Dante's Inferno while reflecting upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

US Underplays

May 06 Atlanta, GA Centre Stage SOLD-OUT

May 09 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live SOLD-OUT

May 10 Washington, DC Lincoln Theatre SOLD-OUT

May 12 Nashville, TN Exit In SOLD-OUT

May 16 Chicago, IL The Metro SOLD-OUT

May 17 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue SOLD-OUT

May 19 Milwaukee, WI The Rave - Eagles Ballroom SOLD-OUT

May 21 Toronto, ON Danforth Music Hall SOLD-OUT

May 23 Boston, MA Paradise Rock Club SOLD-OUT

May 25 New York, NY Bowery Ballroom SOLD-OUT

May 31 Los Angeles, CA Troubadour SOLD-OUT

'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park SOLD-OUT

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island SOLD-OUT

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill SOLD-OUT

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage SOLD-OUT

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell SOLD-OUT

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion SOLD-OUT

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem SOLD-OUT

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center SOLD-OUT

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden SOLD-OUT

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater SOLD-OUT

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion SOLD-OUT

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre SOLD-OUT

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena SOLD-OUT

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater SOLD-OUT

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center SOLD-OUT

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium SOLD-OUT

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl ** SOLD-OUT

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park SOLD-OUT

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre SOLD-OUT

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan SOLD-OUT

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl SOLD-OUT

**Non-Live Nation show

