Hozier Premieres 'Eat Your Young' Video

(Columbia) Hozier has released the official video for his latest single "Eat Your Young". Written by Hozier and co-starring actress Ivanna Sakhno, the visual follows a theatre piece consisting of two stages working in tandem with one another: one stage, viewed by adults, on which the characters lose something as they engage with their world, and another stage, watched by children, where that which has been lost becomes visible.

In speaking about the video, Hozier says: "I want to thank the incredible Ivanna Sakhno for bringing her talent, skill, and care to this piece. The marvelous Jillian Meyers for keeping us all in step and the wonderful Han of Handsome Devils Puppets for recreating Ivanna and me for the stage. Thank you also to Jason Lester, our wonderful director, and Laura at Our Secret Handshake. I hope you enjoy our little horror story :)"

"Eat Your Young," which debuted at No. 67 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, is the title track of Hozier's three-track EP released on March 17. Eat Your Young features songs lifted from Hozier's forthcoming LP Unreal Unearth due later this year and touches on the album's exploration of Dante's Inferno while reflecting upon two of the nine circles of hell: gluttony and heresy.

This fall, Hozier will embark on his sold-out 'Unreal Unearth Tour' with Madison Cunningham joining as special guest across all North American dates. Produced by Live Nation, this leg of the tour now includes 28 shows across 25 cities following a massively successful on-sale, where Hozier sold out Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl within an hour of tickets being available. Kicking off in St. Louis, MO on September 9, the 'Unreal Unearth Tour' marks Hozier's largest headline run in the U.S. and Canada, with second shows added in Boston, Washington DC, and Red Rocks.

'Unreal Unearth Tour' - North American Dates

with Madison Cunningham as Special Guest

Sep 09 St. Louis , MO Saint Louis Music Park

Sep 12 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 14 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

Sep 19 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Sep 20 Laval, QC Place Bell

Sep 22 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 23 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion

Sep 24 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sep 26 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 27 Washington, DC The Anthem

Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Center

Sep 30 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

Oct 03 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater

Oct 05 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 11 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion

Oct 13 Durant, OK Choctaw Grand Theater

Oct 17 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 18 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Oct 20 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Oct 22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

Oct 24 Seattle, WA WAMU Theater

Oct 25 Portland, OR Moda Center

Oct 27 San Francisco, CA Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct 28 Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl **

Oct 29 San Diego, CA Gallagher Square at Petco Park

Nov 01 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Nov 03 Las Vegas, NV The Chelsea Theatre at The Cosmopolitan

Nov 04 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl

**Non-Live Nation show

