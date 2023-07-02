Ian Munsick Shares Stripped-Down Tracks from 'White Buffalo'

(EBM) Whether bathed in the shadow of the Rocky Mountains or illuminated by the spotlight at CMA Fest's Nissan Stadium, Ian Munsick is perhaps most at home when it's just him and a fiddle. Today he shares five stripped-down tracks from his critically acclaimed album White Buffalo on the Me and a Fiddle EP. Intimate live performance videos of each track take the viewer to the majestic landscape of Sun Valley, Idaho alongside Munsick and violinist Tim Hayes (watch here.).

"Country music is at its finest when you strip it down. All the best songs translate the same (if not better) when all the noise is muted and it's just a voice and one instrument. Well... maybe two instruments, cuz you know I gotta have a fiddle," shares Munsick. "I believe these five stripped versions from White Buffalo will take you right into my childhood living room in Wyoming where I fell in love with songwriting in the first place. Back where it all began. Just me and a fiddle."

Hailed "Western music royalty" by The Tennessean, the Wyoming native earned accolades from Billboard, American Songwriter, GRAMMY.com, MusicRow and more for his 18-song sophomore album White Buffalo. Holler declared, "Through Munsick's carefully crafted new project, you can experience the emotional ebbs and flows of the Green River, feel the highs and lows of the Grand Teton and witness the wild, free-spirited euphoria of a band of mustangs riding off into the sunset." "Long Live Cowgirls,"the album's celebrated duet with Cody Johnson, has earned more than 100 MILLION streams and been certified Gold by the RIAA.

Fans can see Munsick and a fiddle - and a whole lot more - at fairs and festivals throughout the summer. He will join Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time World Tour on Aug. 11 (Ohio Stadium) and Aug. 30 (PNC Park) before heading out this fall on his own headlining The Buffalo Roams Tour. The run, announced last week, will feature a rotating lineup of special guests including Giovannie & The Hired Guns, Randall King, Triston Marez, Catie Offerman, Tanner Usrey, Jake Worthington and Chancey Williams. Dates below. Visit www.ianmunsick.com for tickets and more details.

Me and a Fiddle Track Listing (songwriters noted in italics):

1. River Run (Me and a Fiddle) - Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Ryan Beaver

2. More Than Me (Me and a Fiddle) - Ian Munsick, Carlton Anderson, Casey Beathard, Phil O'Donnell

3. Long Live Cowgirls (Me and a Fiddle) - Ian Munsick, Aby Gutierrez, Phil O'Donnell

4. Ranch Hand (Me and a Fiddle) - Ian Munsick, Jeff Hyde, Jeremy Spillman

5. White Buffalo (Me and a Fiddle) - Ian Munsick, Jeremy Spillman, Randy Montana

