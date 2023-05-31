Jo Dee Messina Performed 'Heaven Was Needing a Hero' At National Memorial Day Concert

(117) On Sunday night, Jo Dee Messina performed "Heaven Was Needing a Hero" alongside the National Symphony Orchestra at the 2023 National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.

The historic event was hosted by Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise and featured many other incredible performers, including: Trace Adkins, S. Epatha Merkerson, John Slattery, Dule Hill, Yolanda Adams, Mary McCormack, The War and Treaty, Chosen Jacobs, Phillip Phillips, Megan Hilty, and Jack Everly as conductor of the National Symphony Orchestra.

The program also included a tribute to Vietnam War POWs and Gold Star families, as well as a commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Korean War Armistice and a remembrance of World War II. You can watch the entire concert here and Massina's performance below:

Related Stories

Jo Dee Messina Joins The PBS National Memorial Day Concert Lineup

The Dryes Announce Tour Dates With Jo Dee Massina

More Jo Dee Messina News