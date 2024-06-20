Jo Dee Messina To Rock Shell Freedom Over Texas On July 4th

(117) Jo Dee Messina will join the City of Houston's official Fourth of July celebration, Shell Freedom Over Texas. The acclaimed songstress will captivate the audience before the largest land-based Fourth of July fireworks celebration in the nation with her powerful vocals and chart-topping hits. With nine No. 1 hits and sixteen Top 40 songs, her set is sure to be full of sing-along classics the whole family will love.
Also joining the celebration lineup is multi-platinum recording artist Russell Dickerson and Chapel Hart, who recently performed at the Grand Ole Opry and won fans' hearts with their appearance on America's Got Talent.
Following the live performances, the celebration will conclude with a dazzling fireworks display by Pyrotechnico, dedicated to the selfless acts of first responders and Houstonians in this community's time of need. Don't miss this unforgettable celebration of music and patriotism at Shell Freedom Over Texas!
Heads Carolina, Tails California (HCTC2) Tour Dates:
June 28 - Redwood Falls, Minn. - Vicki's Camp N Country Jam
June 29 - Fargo, N.D. - UP District Festival Field
June 30 - Dauphin, Man. - Dauphin's Country Fest
July 4 - Houston, Texas - Eleanor Tinsley Park
July 6 - Petoskey, Mich. - Great Lakes Center for the Arts
July 10 - Nashville, Ill. - Washington Country Fairgrounds
July 11 - Fort Loramie, Ohio - Country Concert
July 13 - Pendleton, Ore. - Pendleton Whisky Music Festival
July 19 - Goddard, Kan. - Dam Jam Music Festival
Aug. 1 - Regina, Canada - Conexus Arts Centre
Aug. 2 - Camrose, Canada - Big Valley Jamboree
Aug. 4 - Sioux Falls, S.D. - Sioux Empire Fair
Aug. 16 - Centre Hall, Penn. - Centre Country Grange Fair
Aug. 17 - Winston-Salem, N.C. - Winston Salem Fairgrounds Annex
Aug. 23 - Chisholm, Minn. - The Minnesota Discovery Center
Aug. 24 - Mason, Wisc. - Concert In the Corn
Sept. 6 - Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico State Fair
Sept. 7 - Scottsdale Trailer Corral, Ariz. - Talking Stick Resort Ballroom
Sept. 27 - Dallas, Texas - State Fair of Texas
Sept. 28 - Tulsa, Okla. - Skyline Event Center
Oct. 26 - West Chester, Ohio - Lori's Roadhouse
